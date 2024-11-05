By Alex Newman

Democrat lawmakers in New Jersey just passed a bill granting government employees immunity from civil and criminal liability when giving children access to obscene materials at school or in libraries, sparking outrage among those seeking to protect minors. Predators, groomers, and perverts rejoiced at the news.

The so-called “Freedom to Read Act,” passed by the State Senate on Monday after it was approved in the House earlier this year, is being portrayed by Democrats and their far-left media allies as a measure aimed at limiting “book banning.” The lawmakers behind it also claimed it would protect librarians and teachers from alleged “threats.”

The 2024 United Nations 29th Climate Change Conference—commonly referred to as COP29—will be hosted this month in Baku, Azerbaijan. With the upcoming U.S. election, America’s future climate policies are in question on the global stage.

The Liberty Sentinel’s Alex Newman and Andrew Muller will be on the ground at COP29 interviewing world leaders and gathering crucial intel for The New American magazine.

JD Vance Says Sex Changes for Minors is "Crazy" and Should Be Stopped

JD Vance believes that sex changes for minors should be stopped, revealed The Daily Signal's Elizabeth Mitchell on The Liberty Report with Alex Newman.

Mitchell, who recently asked JD Vance in person what the Trump administration's stance would be on gender reassignment surgeries for youth, highlights how this issue of gender ideology is becoming significant in the 2024 election as the divide between Left and Right grows larger.

