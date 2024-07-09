In this episode of Alex Newman’s hit show, The Sentinel Report, Dr. Brian Hooker, the chief scientific officer at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense, breaks down a recently published study, proving that the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule is hurting children.

"Individuals that fare the best, when you look at infants and children, are the ones that are completely unvaccinated,” explained Dr. Hooker, who contrasted health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Check out this informative interview:

Best Enemies Money Can Buy, With Pat Wood

Tyrannical forces have long been manufacturing enemies to usher in global technocracy, explained author and expert Patrick Wood in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Wood worked closely with the world’s leading expert on this subject, Stanford historian Antony Sutton, and says Sutton’s research exposed U.S. support for Nazism and Communism, among other horrors. Eventually, the powers behind this such as the Rockefeller dynasty are hoping to bring the whole planet under the control of a technocratic world order.