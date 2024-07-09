CDC Vaccine Schedule Harms Children, New Study Shows
Dr. Brian Hooker, the chief scientific officer of RFK Jr.'s Children's Health Defense, joins Alex Newman to break down his new study that exposes the harm of the CDC childhood vaccination schedule.
In this episode of Alex Newman’s hit show, The Sentinel Report, Dr. Brian Hooker, the chief scientific officer at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense, breaks down a recently published study, proving that the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule is hurting children.
"Individuals that fare the best, when you look at infants and children, are the ones that are completely unvaccinated,” explained Dr. Hooker, who contrasted health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Check out this informative interview:
The vaxxed kids do worst - as intended. The injections were never meant to benefit children.
My niece and nephew have never been vaxed and they bounce off the walls as children should just as Dr. Booker mentioned. Sadly, there is a huge contrast when it comes to other children.