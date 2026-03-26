A new study published in the journal Science of Climate Change completely demolishes the primary measurement used by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the World Meteorological Organization to claim the planet is facing dangerous warming due to human activities.

Lead author Jonathan Cohler, a physicist, joined Alex Newman to explain the findings of the international team that worked on the paper. In short, it demonstrates that estimates of ocean heat content underpinning UN “climate assessments” are based on “physically meaningless calculations that violate basic 150-year-old principles of thermodynamics and fail to meet the standards of the scientific method.”

Cohler, who worked with top scientists around the world including Dr. Willie Soon, explained that even though the U.S. government is leaving the IPCC under Trump, the UN continues to march on with its climate agenda. However, with more and more evidence and scientific papers dismantling the core “science,” the UN’s agenda appears to be on thin ice.

“The public has been told that the ocean is ‘warming’ and absorbing over 90% of ‘excess’ planetary heat,” explained Cohler. “But when we examined how these numbers are actually calculated, we found they represent computational artifacts rather than measurements of real physical energy rendering the entire process a category error.”

The analysis focuses on data from the international Argo float program, a network of approximately 4,000 autonomous floats that drift through the ocean measuring temperature and other data. These measurements form the backbone of modern climate assessments, including those by the IPCC. Even leaving aside the fundamental category error, for the sake of argument, this research nonetheless reveals multiple fundamental problems with how this data is processed, Cohler said.

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