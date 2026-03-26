The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Champ's avatar
Champ
21h

Whilst there have not been crazy temperature changes the past 150 years, there is such a thing as climate change. And we know this because . . . we are no longer in the big ice age. There have been wild climate swings the past 1,000 years. The period of [approximately] 950 a.d. to 1250 a.d. was known as the Medieval Warming period. The earth’s average temperature was incredibly high. The Medieval Warming Period was immediately followed by The Little Ice Age [approximately 1300-1850] when temperatures were brutally cold [think of the winter of Valley Forge in 1777-1778]. Just 27 years after the Little Ice Age ended, the U.S. Experienced a season of no winter [1877-1878]. The Summer of Hell in 1980 saw the Midwest hit with 17-STRAIGHT DAYS of temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s true climate change. And - it just happens.

Mankind nor carbon have had any impact on any of the earth’s 5 mass extinctions, the one-billion continuous years when earth‘s atmosphere was so toxic nothing lived on earth, or any other cataclysmic event. People need to stop having negative fantasies about humans impacting climate. Weather is an entirely different matter, and humans have been able to impact weather events for decades now.

Just look at history. All you see is climate change.

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Kathleen Allen's avatar
Kathleen Allen
19h

Watch the documentary “The Dimming”

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