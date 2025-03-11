It is good news for Canadians and Americans that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is gone but Canada is undergoing carefully controlled political chaos to keep the nation under globalist control, argued People's Party of Canada Founder and former Canadian Foreign Minister Maxime Bernier on The Sentinel Report with journalist Alex Newman.

Bernier, who has been described by some analysts as Canada’s own Trump, pushed back on President Trump’s rhetorical efforts to make Canada the 51st state, saying it should serve as a wake-up call for Canada to become a more sovereign, prosperous nation that can be a good partner of the United States. “We must secure our borders… reinvest in our defense, being sure to deport our illegals,” he said.

The industry of psychiatry often completely avoids spiritual solutions and value issues, turning to medication almost exclusively as a treatment, explains legendary Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin in an interview with Alex Newman on The Liberty Report.

Breggin, sometimes dubbed the “conscience of psychiatry” for his heroic efforts to stop brutality and quackery, has been sounding the alarm about the use of psychiatry for tyranny for many years.

Turning to politics, Dr. Breggin and Newman discuss the actions and inactions of Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr., drawing attention to Kennedy’s controversial stance on the so-called measles “outbreak.”

