As more families flee from increasingly extreme “public education,” New Jersey lawmakers have a radical new bill to force homeschool parents to teach their children using the same dumbed-down standards and outrageous ideologies as government schools.

That means even homeschool students would be forcibly subjected to dangerous propaganda on everything from “climate change,” race-mongering, and fake history to homosexuality and transgenderism. To graduate, families would have to prove they complied.

It is part of a nationwide trend. Critics, though, are speaking out and vowing to fight back. In fact, the politically powerful homeschooling community is already developing a plan to stop the bill and punish those seeking to infringe on parental rights, educational freedom, and other key liberties.

How the Church Should Respond to Injustice, Epstein Scandal

The current onslaught of scandals and conspiracies in the United States is foundationally spiritual. The Christian church, therefore, must address the issues head-on with courage, explains journalist Alex Newman with Abraham Hamilton on The Hamilton Corner for American Family Radio. If not, nefarious voices will fill the void, and America will be doomed.

Ultimately, Newman explained, the commander-in-chief of the Deep State is Satan. Understanding this truth illuminates all of the conspiracies against our faith, families, and freedoms with clarity. Without this understanding, the people will follow tangents and get lost.