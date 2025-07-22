The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
10h

What the government cannot do: force you not to teach other stuff as well. "Hi kids, here is the government stuff. And here is better stuff."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Susie's avatar
Susie
11h

Abraham Hamilton III - Why did you cut off your guest at the end of this video when he was talking about Jesus? I thought this was a Christian show. Come on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture