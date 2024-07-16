NEO-Marxist Sexual Activists Exposed: Voddie Baucham’s Analysis and Warning to Churches
Sexual identity and gender ideology advocates have hijacked the civil rights movement, argues pastor Voddie Baucham. Here's what you need to know:
Alex Newman, journalist and LibertySentinel.org CEO, engages with pastor Voddie Baucham in a profound discussion on the cultural and ideological battles facing America today. They delve into Baucham’s new book, It’s Not Like Being Black, which challenges the equating of LGBTQ issues with the civil rights movement. The conversation also explores the impact of neo-Marxist ideologies on Western civilization, the role of the church, and how Christians should respond to government overreach and societal pressures. Baucham offers a robust defense of American values and the importance of family-driven faith in combating these cultural shifts.
How to Restore Power to the People in a Broken Nation with Mel K
Despite the tireless efforts of our founding fathers, Americans have realized over the last few decades that they no longer control the course of their country, according to Mel K., the author of American Anonymous. Those in positions of authority now utilize the two-party system as a weapon to uphold the broken status quo in Washington and on Wall Street. This system has shown itself to be rife with hidden goals, corruption, and a rapidly developing surveillance state.
Even though things can seem overwhelming at times, there is hope, and Mel K offers practical solutions in this exclusive interview with LibertySentinel.org CEO Alex Newman for how we can save America.
The Great Collapse of Society
The Frankfurt School and “Critical Theory”
The Frankfurt School, or Institute for Social Research, was set up by a group of Marxist intellectuals in Germany in 1923, affiliated to the University of Frankfurt and independently of the Communist Party, which has been influential in the development of Marxist theory ever since.
The Frankfurt School believed that as long as an individual had the belief – or even the hope of belief – that his divine gift of reason could solve the problems facing society, then that society would never reach the state of hopelessness and alienation that they considered necessary to provoke socialist revolution. Their task, therefore, was as swiftly as possible to undermine the Judeo-Christian legacy. To do this they called for the most negative destructive criticism possible of every sphere of life which would be designed to de-stabilize society and bring down what they saw as the ‘oppressive’ order. Their policies, they hoped, would spread like a virus—‘continuing the work of the Western Marxists by other means’ as one of their members noted.
To further advance their ‘quiet’ incremental cultural revolution (Fabian Socialism) – but giving us no ideas about their plans for the future – the School recommended (among other things):
Divide and Conquer.
The oppressed and their oppressors.
1. The creation of racism offenses.
2. Continual change to create confusion.
3. The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children.
4. The undermining of schools’ and teachers’ authority.
5. Huge immigration to destroy identity.
6. The promotion of excessive drinking/drug abuse.
7. Emptying of churches.
8. An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime.
9. Dependency on the state or state benefits.
10. Control and dumbing down of media.
11. Encouraging the breakdown of the family.
One of the main ideas of the Frankfurt School was to exploit Freud’s idea of ‘pan-sexualism’ – the search for pleasure, the exploitation of the differences between the sexes, the overthrowing of traditional relationships between men and women. To further their aims they would:
• attack the authority of the father, deny the specific roles of father and mother, and wrest away from families their rights as primary educators of their children.
• abolish differences in the education of boys and girls
• abolish all forms of male dominance – hence the presence of women in the armed forces
• declare women to be an ‘oppressed class’ and men as ‘oppressors.’
The traitorous president who signed the bill creating the Federal Reserve, in the same year he signed into existence the loathsome income tax, and later promised to keep the U.S. out of World War I, before taking us into that war, supposedly regretted handing over control of the government to a small cabal of dishonorable men. Politicians and Wall Street bankers have been using the debasement of our currency to enrich themselves at our expense, ever since.
“I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated Governments in the civilized world — no longer a Government by free opinion, no longer a Government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a Government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.” – Woodrow Wilson – 1919