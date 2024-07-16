Alex Newman, journalist and LibertySentinel.org CEO, engages with pastor Voddie Baucham in a profound discussion on the cultural and ideological battles facing America today. They delve into Baucham’s new book, It’s Not Like Being Black, which challenges the equating of LGBTQ issues with the civil rights movement. The conversation also explores the impact of neo-Marxist ideologies on Western civilization, the role of the church, and how Christians should respond to government overreach and societal pressures. Baucham offers a robust defense of American values and the importance of family-driven faith in combating these cultural shifts.

How to Restore Power to the People in a Broken Nation with Mel K

Despite the tireless efforts of our founding fathers, Americans have realized over the last few decades that they no longer control the course of their country, according to Mel K., the author of American Anonymous. Those in positions of authority now utilize the two-party system as a weapon to uphold the broken status quo in Washington and on Wall Street. This system has shown itself to be rife with hidden goals, corruption, and a rapidly developing surveillance state.

Even though things can seem overwhelming at times, there is hope, and Mel K offers practical solutions in this exclusive interview with LibertySentinel.org CEO Alex Newman for how we can save America.