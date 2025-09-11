A shadowy left-wing foundation that is PAYING police departments to keep “minorities” out of jail also paid Mecklenburg County over $3 MILLION to "reduce the jail population," documents show. That is where Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death by a criminal released from jail over a dozen times.

The news about the link between these “grants” and the horrific murder last month was first broken by journalist Megan Basham. It has caused outrage nationwide as the story went viral on social media.

But police chiefs and sheriffs were warned about this EXACT PROGRAM by investigative journalist Alex Newman in an explosive 2021 report for the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief. Most did nothing.

Now, Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian immigrant who came to America seeking safety, is dead. She was viciously murdered by a criminal released from jail—one of countless individuals who, but for these “grants,” would have probably been safely behind bars.

In communities across America where this foundation money is corrupting the justice system, crime is rising or even surging. Criminals who would normally be off the streets are roaming free, terrorizing neighborhoods as innocent citizens pay the price.

Dubious racial quotas are used to determine who goes to jail and who stays free. And the decisions making it possible are happening behind closed doors, funded by big bucks from a left-wing organization in Chicago with leaders tied to radical movements—including one key official tied to a movement aimed openly at abolishing police.

Read the warning we sent to every single police chief and sheriff in America about this dangerous program, headlined “Undermining Police With Grants From Left-wing Foundation,” at the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief. Then share it with your sheriff or police chief again.

This intelligence product is produced by the Law Enforcement Charitable Foundation. With the FBI having gone off the rails in recent years, the Intelligence Brief is designed to keep local, county and state law-enforcement executives informed about critical threats.

