Germany is seeing a resurgence in patriotism and conservatism through the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, explains Steven Kuhn, a strategic advisor and key insider who co-founded the populist phenomenon, in an interview on The Liberty Report with Alex Newman. With supporters like Elon Musk, the party is growing rapidly, standing as a threat to the establishment in Germany.

From closing the border, being pro-family, and getting away from the European Union, Newman and Kuhn share how the AfD's policies can turn the country around—and why the establishment is absolutely freaking out trying to stop it.

Biden Regime Ruthlessly Targeted Christian Education, Report Finds

While Americans were focused on the weaponization of federal law enforcement and the justice system, the Biden administration was also quietly but ruthlessly weaponizing the U.S. Department of Education against Christian institutions as well. Those are the findings of a shocking new report by the pro-family group American Principles Project.

The numbers are shocking but hard to deny. According to new data obtained by APP, almost 70 percent of the Biden education bureaucracy’s “enforcement actions” targeted faith-based and career schools. For perspective, those categories represent less than 10 percent of students across the country.

