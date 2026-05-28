The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2d

This is nullification at the local level. My organization TN Citizens for State Sovereignty have been fighting to get an excellent piece of legislation passed. for 4 years now that creates 5 different pathways in which to invoke nullification when the federal government steps outside of it Art. 1 Sec. 8 boundaries. Our legislature passed a resolution several years ago supporting the act of nullification. All our bill does is create a way in which to actually invoke nullification. So basically they approve of it but don't really want to use it until it benefits them. Our AG actually believes the Supremacy Clause gives unlimited power to the federal government which is totally not true. The SC clearly states the federal government overrides the states ONLY when the acts of the federal government are constitutional which for the most part what the federal government does violate that Constitution most of the time. Just the creation of many unconstitutional agencies is a violation. 70% of the money we send to the federal government goes to supporting unconstitutional agencies/policies. The American people were only supposed to send enough money to support the VERY limited and DEFINED powers delegated to the federal government by the states and the people of the states. We have lost sight of that. TN has a candidate for Governor (Monty Fritts) that is going to bring our state back to its constitutional authorities returning control and money to the states and the people of the states and he will also shut down unconstitutional agencies within the state too. Of course the powers that be do not want anyone like that being Governor or President.

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Thomas Gutierrez's avatar
Thomas Gutierrez
8m

It's a sad day when counties have to pass ordinances like this because our state and federal governments are so lawless and out of control. Thank you Lake County for showing how this should be done. We need it in every county!

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