Commissioners in Lake County, Florida, adopted a “Bill of Rights” ordinance protecting the God-given, constitutionally protected rights of citizens from unconstitutional mandates, statutes, or decrees from Tallahassee or D.C., explained Commissioner Anthony Sabatini in this interview with Alex Newman.

Sabatini, who previously served in the state legislature working to protect Floridians from federal power grabs, explained that the measure would ensure county government interposes between citizens and illegal acts by state or federal authorities. The sheriff is supportive, and the ordinance enjoys broad support, he said.

The county commissioner offered several examples in which county authorities would have to act under the measure. God-given rights protected under the U.S. Constitution include freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, due process of law, the right to keep and bear arms, and more.

Lake County is just the latest jurisdiction in the Sunshine State to pass tough new measures protecting the rights of constituents. In the wake of abusive and unconstitutional tyranny imposed during Covid, other counties in Florida have passed similar measures in recent years. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led the way during Covid.

Sabatini said measures like this are important, as the 2028 presidential election could bring another totalitarian Democrat to power. It is time for counties and states nationwide to take measures to ensure that citizens are protected from such a prospect, he said.

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Related: The Sentinel Report interviews sheriffs and other leaders on why this is important:

FL County Now Official ‘Sanctuary’ for Bill of Rights, Sheriff & County Chair Explain

Collier County’s Bold Bill of Rights Ordinance: A Blueprint for Constitutional Sanctuaries

Florida County Creates “Health Freedom Bill of Rights” to Protect Citizens

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