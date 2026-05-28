More Counties Adopt 'Bill of Rights Ordinance' to Nullify Unconstitutional Power Grabs
Lake County, FL, adopted a “Bill of Rights” ordinance to shield residents from unconstitutional state and federal mandates, with strong local support. Here's why other counties should follow suit.
Commissioners in Lake County, Florida, adopted a “Bill of Rights” ordinance protecting the God-given, constitutionally protected rights of citizens from unconstitutional mandates, statutes, or decrees from Tallahassee or D.C., explained Commissioner Anthony Sabatini in this interview with Alex Newman.
Sabatini, who previously served in the state legislature working to protect Floridians from federal power grabs, explained that the measure would ensure county government interposes between citizens and illegal acts by state or federal authorities. The sheriff is supportive, and the ordinance enjoys broad support, he said.
The county commissioner offered several examples in which county authorities would have to act under the measure. God-given rights protected under the U.S. Constitution include freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, due process of law, the right to keep and bear arms, and more.
Lake County is just the latest jurisdiction in the Sunshine State to pass tough new measures protecting the rights of constituents. In the wake of abusive and unconstitutional tyranny imposed during Covid, other counties in Florida have passed similar measures in recent years. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led the way during Covid.
Sabatini said measures like this are important, as the 2028 presidential election could bring another totalitarian Democrat to power. It is time for counties and states nationwide to take measures to ensure that citizens are protected from such a prospect, he said.
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Related: The Sentinel Report interviews sheriffs and other leaders on why this is important:
FL County Now Official ‘Sanctuary’ for Bill of Rights, Sheriff & County Chair Explain
Collier County’s Bold Bill of Rights Ordinance: A Blueprint for Constitutional Sanctuaries
Florida County Creates “Health Freedom Bill of Rights” to Protect Citizens
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This is nullification at the local level. My organization TN Citizens for State Sovereignty have been fighting to get an excellent piece of legislation passed. for 4 years now that creates 5 different pathways in which to invoke nullification when the federal government steps outside of it Art. 1 Sec. 8 boundaries. Our legislature passed a resolution several years ago supporting the act of nullification. All our bill does is create a way in which to actually invoke nullification. So basically they approve of it but don't really want to use it until it benefits them. Our AG actually believes the Supremacy Clause gives unlimited power to the federal government which is totally not true. The SC clearly states the federal government overrides the states ONLY when the acts of the federal government are constitutional which for the most part what the federal government does violate that Constitution most of the time. Just the creation of many unconstitutional agencies is a violation. 70% of the money we send to the federal government goes to supporting unconstitutional agencies/policies. The American people were only supposed to send enough money to support the VERY limited and DEFINED powers delegated to the federal government by the states and the people of the states. We have lost sight of that. TN has a candidate for Governor (Monty Fritts) that is going to bring our state back to its constitutional authorities returning control and money to the states and the people of the states and he will also shut down unconstitutional agencies within the state too. Of course the powers that be do not want anyone like that being Governor or President.
It's a sad day when counties have to pass ordinances like this because our state and federal governments are so lawless and out of control. Thank you Lake County for showing how this should be done. We need it in every county!