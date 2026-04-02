The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
4d

He needs to get rid of Mayor Frey as well.

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Elsa's avatar
Elsa
4d

Excellent move - for one thing, to get wider awareness of the fraud, to break the hold in "fence sitters" of the dominant narrative.

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