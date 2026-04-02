As Minnesota reels from massive fraud scandals and mounting calls for accountability, one state lawmaker is pointing to a deeper crisis—not just political corruption, but a theological retreat.

In an interview on The Sentinel Report, Minnesota State Representative and pastor Ben Davis made headlines for filing articles of impeachment against Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison. But beyond the allegations of billions in fraud, Davis delivered a far more fundamental message: Christians have abandoned their God-given role in civil government.

“The idea that Christians should not be involved in politics is a lie from the pit of hell,” Davis said plainly.

A Biblical Case for Political Engagement

Davis rejected the widely taught notion that faith and politics must be separated, arguing instead that Scripture commands believers to engage.

“Jesus said, go into all the world and preach the gospel. And that would definitely include into the realm of government and politics,” he explained. Politics, he noted, is simply “public policy,” and Christians have a responsibility to influence it. The moral decay evident in modern governance, he argued, is the direct result of believers stepping back.

“The reason why we see such perversion in our public policy today in America is because Satan convinced Christians to back out of politics,” Davis warned. Far from being unbiblical, engaging political authority is consistent with the example of Christ and the apostles.

“He constantly took on the politicians of his day, the Sadducees and the Pharisees,” Davis said of Jesus. “Yet he still died on the cross for them. So he spoke the truth to them and he spoke the truth in love.”

Romans 13—and Who Holds Authority

At the heart of Davis’s argument is a proper understanding of Romans 13, one of the most frequently cited—and often misunderstood—passages in the Bible on government.

“The true teaching of Romans 13 says, let every soul be subject to the governing authority, for there is no authority except from God and the authorities that exist are there because of God,” Davis explained.

But rather than teaching blind submission to rulers, Davis emphasized that in America, the governing authority is ultimately the people themselves. “Who is the authority in our nation? Well, from the original understanding of our declaration of independence and our constitution, it’s We The People,” he said.

That authority, he added, is not autonomous—it is delegated by God. “We The People are the ones with whom all the inherent power of government has been given. And it’s clearly given to us by almighty God.”

A Stewardship Before God

For Davis, this reality carries serious consequences. Self-government is not merely a political system—it is a divine stewardship.

“And this is a stewardship that we the people have been given,” he continued. That stewardship includes Christians, who he argues should be leading—not retreating—in shaping the nation’s laws and policies. “It’s time for the church to stop retreating… and to take this stewardship of we the people seriously,” Davis urged.

The warning is sobering: accountability will not only come at the ballot box, but ultimately before God.

Watch the full interview

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