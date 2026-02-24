CIA Ordered to Hand Election Intel to Key Lindell Ally as MyPillow CEO Runs for Governor to Take on Fraud, Mass Migration

Minnesota is the “hub of the wheel” for fraudulent activity conducted by illegal immigrants, as nearly $20 billion has been embezzled through daycare, rideshare, and healthcare schemes, MyPillow CEO and leading gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell told Alex Newman in an exclusive conversation. It must stop.

But the fraud is not limited to Minneapolis or Saint Paul—it is everywhere across the United States, and it must be exposed and stopped, Lindell continued. As Minnesota continues to be a key center for mass migration, Sharia Law, and anti-ICE violent protests, law and order is desperately needed, Lindell said. He is hoping to be the champion to deliver it.

Turning to election security, a longtime passion of Lindell’s, President Trump ordered federal agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency to hand over classified election intelligence data to MAGA lawyer Kurt Olsen. Olsen, a longtime friend and former personal attorney of Lindell amid his election battles, will be critical to safeguarding the midterms and elections beyond that.

“We are so blessed to have Kurt Olsen there with the president,” Lindell shared, adding that he is optimistic that securing elections is attainable.

Lindell also shares how his faith in Jesus Christ has been so central to his life, his career, and now, to his nationally significant run for office.

