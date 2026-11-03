AI-Created Virus Injected In People; UN Land Grab Exposed & Trump on Reformation Day

On this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report, Alex Newman examines reports that the Justice Department is reviewing potential felony charges against investigative journalist James O’Keefe for exposing voter fraud before the midterms, new legal developments involving former FBI Director James Comey, and reports that the Pentagon is preparing U.S. military bases to survive 90 days without outside power, fuel, or supplies. What do they know that Americans don’t?

Plus, a mysterious plane crash near Mar-a-Lago, a heated U.S.-Cuba confrontation at the United Nations, alarming developments involving AI-designed viruses, and so much more.

On this week’s episode, we also dive into crucial developments, including:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared a satellite image of “Castro’s Cay” where the corrupt Cuban regime has a missile silo, floating restaurant, dolphin pen, helipad, and lavish guest houses. Is regime change imminent?

Bill Gates makes a creepy threat: “Over the next several years… you will see a lot of attacks different in terms of scale than anything we've seen in the past.”

An artificial intelligence research lab in California said it has administered a custom AI-designed virus to a human patient for the first time as a potential scalable “solution” to counter antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

Christian activist locked up by ICE after fleeing Canada over “hate” conviction.

The White House and State Department release messages praising God and sharing Christianity with the world in honor of Reformation Day.

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Sean Patrick Tario, a Silicon Valley veteran and chief privacy officer for Mark37, reveals the dark underbelly of Big Tech, the disturbing culture surrounding Burning Man, and the growing battle for digital freedom and how YOU can protect yourself.

Debbie Bacigalupi on the United Nations’ diabolical plan to steal 30 percent of the world’s land, water, and air to combat “climate change” at the COP17 summit on “biodiversity” in Armenia. All that and more on this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report.