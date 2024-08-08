Men Can Beat Up Women On Global TV: Olympics Celebrate It—Sports Dr. Reacts
If you didn't think the transgender ideology could get even lower than it already is, its most celebrated achievement as of late is nearly beating a biological woman to DEATH on international TV
It's fortunate that Angela Carini, the Italian female Olympic boxer, is still with us, shared retired sports doctor Dave Janda in an exclusive interview on The Liberty Report with Alex Newman.
During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Carini faced Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and was visibly emotional, dropping to her knees in tears after lasting just 46 seconds in the ring against an opponent who identifies as a “transgender woman.”
Dr. Janda, founder and director of the Institute for Preventative Sports Medicine, argued that the push to redefine sports with transgender ideology is grounded in Marxist principles.
The Olympic Games, once a revered institution, has for decades been the beacon of excellence the world over. The most elite athletes, who've spent the better part of their lives training for this very moment, have got to be devastated.
This gender assault has got to end. We have to stand up and create a massive movement to stop this. People are being devastated. Doctors are mutilating children's genitals. Men are running around thinking they can have babies and entering women's bathrooms. Girls are being sexually assaulted. Children are subjected to pornography and sexual concepts in GRADE SCHOOL!
The mere thought of what the world's children are experiencing is almost more than I can bear. As Christians and moral people, we need to be so outraged that we can no longer look at ourselves in the mirror without doing something about this. I understand that violence isn't the answer but if we're complacent and don't stand up for innocent children, how can we possibly call ourselves moral or righteous? This can no longer be tolerated!
Intentional humiliation and mocking of everything obvious - like decency and common sense and biological gender. Apparently insanity is now part of sports and abuse is elevated to 'olympians'. I think any human has had enough.