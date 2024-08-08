It's fortunate that Angela Carini, the Italian female Olympic boxer, is still with us, shared retired sports doctor Dave Janda in an exclusive interview on The Liberty Report with Alex Newman.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Carini faced Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and was visibly emotional, dropping to her knees in tears after lasting just 46 seconds in the ring against an opponent who identifies as a “transgender woman.”

Dr. Janda, founder and director of the Institute for Preventative Sports Medicine, argued that the push to redefine sports with transgender ideology is grounded in Marxist principles.

