Artificial Intelligence is invading classrooms — and the minds of children — almost as fast as the technology is developing. And thanks to massive pressure from the White House, the United Nations, and Big Tech companies, there are virtually no guardrails so far.

In the age of Big Tech tyranny and endless government expansion, even seemingly well-meaning initiatives from the Trump administration demand rigorous scrutiny. That is especially true when the hearts and minds of the next generation, and hence the future of the nation, are involved.

White House AI Agenda

First Lady Melania Trump has emerged as one of the most vocal champions of AI in America’s classrooms. She has been tasked with spearheading efforts tied to President Donald Trump’s April 2025 Executive Order on “Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth.”

On the surface, it sounds innovative, even essential — preparing kids for the future, leveling the playing field, harnessing technology for “world-class education,” and making sure America’s children are prepared to compete in a global economy.

But dig deeper, and familiar patterns emerge: federal bureaucrats coordinating with Big Tech giants, massive data collection on children, personalized “learning” algorithms that could reprogram young minds, and eerie parallels with the United Nations’ long-standing push for AI-driven global education standards.

Parents, beware. This is not neutral progress. It appears to be yet another front in the ongoing war against parental rights, privacy, and independent thought.

Speaking in late March at the Fostering the Future Together initiative at the White House, Melania unveiled an AI humanoid robot. “The future of AI is ‘personified’ — it will be formed in the shape of humans,” the First Lady said, echoing comments by Bill Gates about AI’s growing role in education.

Big Tech & Feds Join Forces

In response, AI expert Joe Allen slammed the move. “‘Own the libs’ by feeding your kids to Moloch,” he joked in a post on social media. “Half these kids were made functionally illiterate by digital technology and now they’re giving them robot teachers to fix it. How will our enemies ever compete?”

President Trump’s executive order, signed April 23, 2025, sets the policy: “promote AI literacy and proficiency among Americans by promoting the appropriate integration of AI into education, providing comprehensive AI training for educators, and fostering early exposure to AI concepts and technology.”

Among other measures, the order establishes a White House Task Force on AI Education. Chaired by the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the outfit is stacked with cabinet secretaries from the departments of Education, Labor, Energy, Agriculture, the National Science Foundation, and more.

The Task Force’s mandate includes public-private partnerships with “leading AI industry organizations.” Together, they are supposed to develop K-12 resources, guidance for federal grants to states and locals, teacher training via Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds, and a Presidential AI Challenge to “highlight student and educator achievements in AI.”

Melania Trump has thrown her full weight behind it. She launched the Presidential AI Challenge, hosted summits with world leaders’ spouses under her “Fostering the Future Together” global coalition, and even paraded a U.S.-made humanoid robot at White House events.

In public remarks, she has been direct. “We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare children in America,” she stated during a Task Force meeting. She has praised AI as “a great equalizer” that can “level the educational playing field for all children.”

“The robots are here,” she declared. “Our future is no longer science fiction.” In an op-ed, she urged, “Do not dismiss the power of AI—open your mind to its potential, and educate yourself.” Among other claims, the First Lady argued that AI offers “access to an elite education” for all. That should help America’s children “outpace the global community,” she said.

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