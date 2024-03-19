Government schools in California are offering children large sums of taxpayer money to become social-justice warriors through a far-left extremist group that has been accused of anti-Semitism, sparking alarm among critics about how “education” has become cover for indoctrinating students and turning them into revolutionaries.

The explosive scandal, first reported by The Free Press, was revealed thanks to contracts showing that Long Beach Unified School District gave $2 million to “Californians for Justice.” The funding was used to offer $1,400 “stipends” to about 100 children in exchange for becoming radical activists. Other districts in the state are also involved.

The organization involved brags online about how it is a “youth-powered organization fighting for racial justice.” In reality, it is a taxpayer-funded and taxpayer-powered outfit that is bilking taxpayers and using it to buy “youth activists” ready to promote an extreme leftwing agenda backed by politicians and their allies.

