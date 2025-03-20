Measles Hysteria a “Synthetic Effort” to Smear RFK: Dr. Brian Hooker
The establishment media is peddling terror over measles in what is likely a planned attack on RFK Jr's MAHA movement, explains Kennedy's colleague in an exclusive interview.
The so-called measles “crisis” being peddled by establishment media is a “planned” attack on the newly confirmed secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., argued former federal scientist Dr. Brian Hooker, now the chief scientific officer for Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense (CHD).
“There is a synthetic effort to create this self-fulfilling prophecy,” Dr. Hooker told journalist Alex Newman on The Liberty Report, explaining that the end goal is to blame the “crisis” on an “anti-vaxxer.”
Regarding the measles infection itself, Dr. Hooker shared that the illness is similar to cases in the past and that the MMR vaccine “does not really provide full protection against measles.” Indeed, the virus will never be eradicated, he said.
Newman and Dr. Hooker also discuss the adverse effects of the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule, which Dr. Hooker exposed in the book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, authored by RFK Jr. and Dr. Hooker. The information is astounding.
Let’s face the reality: most of our foods and products are inundated with harmful chemicals and ingredients. From medicine, food, water, and even soap, we are putting things in and on our body that are NOT natural.
Be real with Quinn Pittman’s Goat Soap. Experience the benefits of REAL soap made with the maximum amount of real, raw goat milk hand-drawn from Floridian goats. Stop itching and experience the joy of smooth, silky skin!
Visit qpgoatsoap.com and use promo code NEWMAN at checkout for 10% off your order. Plus, if your order exceeds $50, you get FREE shipping.
Videos
USAID & UN: Deep State Tools Fomenting Persecution of Christians Worldwide
Behind The Deep State
March 18, 2025
Tracing Big Gov. Politics to FDR, Grassroots Fights Real ID
The Sentinel Report
March 17, 2025
Exclusive: Romanian Presidential Frontrunner Taking on “Globalists”
The Sentinel Report Special
March 17, 2025
As Government Chemically Castrates ‘Trans’ Son, Father Urges US to Wake Up
Conversations That Matter
March 15, 2025
South Africa MUST Negotiate With Trump to Avoid Catastrophe, Warns Political Leader
Conversations That Matter
March 14, 2025
European Commission Gave Millions to NGOs in Self-Promoting Power Grab—Former EU Worker Speaks Out
The Sentinel Report Special
March 13, 2025
Top Articles On The Liberty Sentinel This Week:
Trump Has Options Against Judicial Overreach - By John & Andy Schlafly
Canada’s New PM Mark Carney: Master of Globalist Climate Swindle - Dan Fournier
Will Trump be Able to Abolish U.S. Department of Education? - Alex Newman
Illinois Homeschoolers Under Attack - Alex Newman
Selected Alex Appearances on TV, Radio, & Podcasts:
Dept. of Education: Past time to Dismantle
VCY America
March 18, 2025
Will Trump Really Shut US Department of Education? Alex Newman on Redacted
Redacted
March 12, 2025
Why You Must Remove Your Kids from Public School While Trump Dismantles Dept. of Ed.
Worldview Matters
March 12, 2025
Public Schoolers Can’t Read, Student Sues
Victory News
March 11, 2025
The Nefarious Nature of One Health – A Threat to State’s Rights and Ours’
The Sovereignty Summit
March 6, 2025
In Case You Missed It
Exclusive: Romanian Presidential Frontrunner Taking on “Globalists”
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Thanks Alex - It's not a problem. Maybe it's only happening up here in Canada.
Our current government is not a fan of the truth. Election coming though ! We are hoping for change.
Hi Alex - great stuff as always. I have a copy of Vax-Unvax.
Question - It is difficult to watch videos on Rumble because the voice is not matching up with the lips of the presenters. Is this something you are aware of?