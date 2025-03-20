The so-called measles “crisis” being peddled by establishment media is a “planned” attack on the newly confirmed secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., argued former federal scientist Dr. Brian Hooker, now the chief scientific officer for Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

“There is a synthetic effort to create this self-fulfilling prophecy,” Dr. Hooker told journalist Alex Newman on The Liberty Report, explaining that the end goal is to blame the “crisis” on an “anti-vaxxer.”

Regarding the measles infection itself, Dr. Hooker shared that the illness is similar to cases in the past and that the MMR vaccine “does not really provide full protection against measles.” Indeed, the virus will never be eradicated, he said.

Newman and Dr. Hooker also discuss the adverse effects of the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule, which Dr. Hooker exposed in the book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, authored by RFK Jr. and Dr. Hooker. The information is astounding.

