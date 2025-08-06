Man Who Protected Home Against BLM Mob W/ AR15 Now Defending J6ers

Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, almost lost everything for simply brandishing firearms in defense of their lives and St. Louis home from a rampaging “woke” mob. Leftist Soros-backed prosecutors and others tried to destroy them.

But they fought back—and won! Now, they are helping fellow patriots experiencing the weaponization of government to get justice. In an exclusive interview with Alex Newman for The New American’s Conversations That Matter, McCloskey tells the whole story that the fake media refused to share.

In 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter riots, McCloskey and his wife saw an angry group of rioters coming towards their neighborhood. After the mob tore down an iron gate and poured onto their gated street, the couple armed themselves and stood outside their property, warning the trespassers to leave.

Despite never firing a shot or leaving their property, the couple became the victims of a fake media whirlwind, garnering tens of millions of views on TV and social media. The McCloskeys were charged with the “unlawful use of a weapon,” a class E felony. Mark also had his law license suspended, part of an effort to ruin his career and ability to make a living.

The couple later received a pardon from Missouri Governor Mike Parson. And at the highest levels of power in D.C., people were watching.

After making it through the media haze and lawfare, McCloskey is now working with long-time personal friend of Donald Trump, Peter Ticktin, to help January 6 prisoners get justice.

All that and more in this incredible exclusive interview.