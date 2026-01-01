Stop sign in downtown Phoenix outside of TPUSA’s AmFest advocating for Candace Owens to “STOP.” Photograph by Andrew Muller

PHOENIX—The martyrdom of Charlie Kirk in September supercharged over 31,000 students, activists, and freedom fighters at Turning Point USA’s annual AmFest, proving that Kirk’s charge for the next generation to “Get married. Have children. Build a legacy. Pass down your values. Pursue the eternal. Seek true joy” is not going anywhere.

As Charlie always said, Americans must honor God, country, and family, in that order. And while some haters are seeking to weasel their way into the movement, that will never define it, despite the media propaganda suggesting otherwise. Charlie’s agenda was clear: the Great Commission and applying biblical truth to all the issues, all the time.

Erika Kirk, the new CEO of the organization and Kirk’s widow, shared in her opening remarks at the event that over 80% of attendees are first-time TPUSA supporters. Since Kirk’s September assassination, Turning Point has received over 140,000 student requests to get engaged, and over one million students are now actively involved with the organization.

The organization’s high school outfit, Club America, now boasts 3,082 chapters and 1,432 TPUSA college chapters. Erika Kirk revealed that they are establishing an impressive 50 chapters per day. The reality is that Charlie’s legacy is not fading, and TPUSA is here to stay.

Despite the resolve, a massive feud took center stage at AmFest, as primetime speakers such as Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Vivek Ramaswamy fought over the future of the America First movement. Much of the controversy surrounded firebrand anti-Semite Nick Fuentes and his “groypers,” whom Kirk always deliberately excluded from the movement.

The legacy media saw the infighting as an opportunity to attempt to destroy Charlie Kirk’s coalition. Virtually every major propaganda outlet published a featured story capitalizing on the rift with headlines such as “MAGA Honors Charlie Kirk by Fighting Like Dogs at His Big Bash” and “MAGA infighting erupts at Turning Point USA Conference.”

While the fighting at AmFest was discouraging, there is still an opportunity for much of Charlie Kirk’s coalition to unite and work together to preach the Gospel and potentially even save the nation with God’s help, said Andrew Muller, chief of operations for Liberty Sentinel, to Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report.

Muller, who was on the ground at AmFest reporting for Liberty Sentinel and The New American magazine, joined Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report to offer the inside scoop.

Charlie was a guest on The Sentinel Report and included Newman as a keynote speaker at multiple events. As Muller explains in this episode, his legacy lives on and TPUSA can still emerge stronger than ever.

Watch the report below and see Muller’s interviews with speakers at AmFest below.

