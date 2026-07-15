Conspiracy Theories Swirl Around Graham & Kirk Deaths. EXPLOSIVE News on CO2 Looms

Incredible new findings by one of the top astrophysicists in the world threaten to undermine the entire man-made global-warming theory by showing that the CO2 in the atmosphere is virtually all natural. Dr. Willie Soon, former Harvard scientist, breaks it down exclusively and for the first time in today’s episode!

Later, Pastor and Constitution expert David Whitney argues that the word “religion” in the First Amendment had a very specific meaning that would not include much of what has been foisted on America by courts—including “After School Satan Clubs,” giant pagan statues popping up in towns across America, mass Islamic immigration, and more. You won’t want to miss this!

Also in this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

Senator Lindsey Graham passed away suddenly at 71 right after returning from Ukraine. Officially, it appears to have been a sudden heart problem. But could he have been assassinated by Iran or Russia—or somebody who hopes Iran or Russia might be blamed? A LOT of people are asking. Who will replace him? We break it down.

Pundits on the left and right celebrate the death, revealing the sad state of American politics and society. What is the more excellent way?

Iran-backed X channel is claiming credit for Graham’s death even as the IRGC activates special “assassinations” squad known as “Mukhtar Unit.”

Commentator Laura Loomer and Rep. Randy Fine—both of whom have been on the show—get placed on Iran’s kill list, along with other pro-Israel commentators. New propaganda videos targeting them emerge, too.

Breaking new details surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination come to light as Donald Trump Jr. and others dismiss “conspiracy theories” in the case.

All that and much more.

Guests Shine Light On the News

Later in the show, don’t miss an incredible lineup of guests tackling some of the biggest issues facing America and the world.

Four powerhouse guests join Newman for a series of eye-opening conversations: renowned astrophysicist and climate scientist Dr. Willie Soon exposes the truth behind the climate narrative and the forces using it to reshape society; Pastor David Whitney of the Institute on the Constitution breaks down the biblical foundations of American government and the urgent need to restore constitutional understanding during America’s 250th birthday; Harvard-trained Reverend Steven Craft examines America’s Christian heritage and the spiritual battle raging across the nation and his near-death experience; and Camp Constitution founder Hal Shurtleff, who won a 9-0 Supreme Court case against Boston, discusses the death of Senator Lindsey Graham and how America’s youth can be reached with the Truth.

From climate alarmism and the war on truth to faith, the Constitution, America’s Christian heritage, and the escalating battle for freedom, this program is packed with critical information and practical insight. This is one episode you absolutely do not want to miss.

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All this and more on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

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A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

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