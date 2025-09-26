Voddie Baucham, a prominent Protestant pastor, author, and theologian, was ushered into eternity after “suffering an emergency medical incident,” according to a stament from his Founders Ministries released on September 25.

“Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student,” the ministry, where Baucham served as president, said in an X post. “Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”

Baucham was the husband to Bridget Baucham and the father to nine children, whom the couple homeschooled.

Baucham with some of his children.

In ministry, Baucham served as the founding dean and senior lecturer in the School of Divinity at the African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. He was also a founding faculty member of the Institute of Public Theology.

Popular in the United States, he authored several significant works, including Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe and his last book, It’s Not Like Being Black: How Sexual Activists Hijacked the Civil Rights Movement.

Baucham was admired by countless believers for his biblical steadfastness on social, cultural, and political issues, never shying away from addressing controversy head-on with truth and grace. He always encouraged Christian parents to remove their children from government schools, in keeping with God’s commands on discipleship and child rearing.

In an interview last year with Liberty Sentinel CEO Alex Newman, Baucham explained the necessity of being bold as a Christian in the political and cultural landscape. “We have to count the cost, and we have to cherish the truth of God’s word more highly than we cherish our own name, reputation, and perhaps even freedom,” he said.

Echoing biblical truth, Baucham added this: “No one can command what God forbids or forbid what God commands.”

When asked about the agenda behind the progressive erosion of the church, Baucham responded, “I think ultimately this ties into the neo-Marxist agenda, which is all about power.”

“Ultimately, this is a power grab,” he added. “This is about undermining the authority of Scripture, which is the foundation of not only the United States but Western civilization in general. And there are people who are afraid now to even say that this is about undermining that authority in order to establish a new hierarchy, a new authority, and a new power.”

While Voddie Baucham’s faith has become sight, the world will feel the loss of this giant in the faith and his boldness to articulate the truth, especially when it is not popular.

Let us all join together in prayer for Baucham’s loving wife and his nine children. Let’s also pray for God to raise up more witnesses like Voddie Baucham, who will stand for light in dark times.

Watch The Liberty Sentinel’s interview with Voddie Baucham