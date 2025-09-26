The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dottie's avatar
Dottie
7hEdited

He never allowed himself to play the black card or the “poor me’s.” We loved his teaching and his forthrightness. John MacArthur spoke highly of him as well. Prayers for all the family esp that the family moves forward gallantly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan's avatar
Susan
5h

Another great loss for Christianity in the USA and for the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture