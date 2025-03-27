Organizations once referred to as the “mainstream media,” perhaps more accurately described as establishment or fake media, are losing public trust at warp speed. Many outlets are letting go of employees quickly even as salaries are reined in.

At the local level, big shifts are happening too. With leftwing local newspapers struggling, folding, and being bought out by huge conglomerates, a new startup company, yourNEWS, threatens to roll up what’s left of that sector, too.

With its innovative business model and technology allowing advertisers and journalists to target consumers down to the zip code, the firm or another like it may soon dominate.

In short, the media landscape is in the midst of a dramatic transformation that has major implications for investors, consumers, advertisers, and citizens.

The Data

According to recent Gallup polling, only 31 percent of Americans have a “great deal/fair amount” of trust in mass media, while 33 percent said they did not have very much trust and 36 percent had “none at all.”

Studies also found youth are the demographic least likely to trust the talking head media. Only 26 percent of 18–29-year-olds have a “great deal/fair amount” of trust. The 65+ age demographic responded with 43 percent exhibiting faith in the media.

This overall anti-trust trend is not applicable to every sector of authority. A majority of 67 percent of adults polled trusted their local government and elected officials to handle issues. Some 55 percent also trusted their state to handle problems.

The Decline

According to the data, the rapid decline in trust from the American people began in 2015-2016, during the presidential election that resulted in the victory of Donald Trump. This was the beginning of the end for the “mainstream media.”

Even during the election, far more people were following Alex Jones on Youtube than most of the major establishment outlets — combined. Shortly after that, Jones was banned everywhere.

The media’s death received fame and political energy when then president-elect Trump held his first post-election press conference in New York City. Among other jabs, he famously put down CNN reporter Jim Acosta and his organization as “fake news.”

The remainder of Trump’s first term consisted of consistent and heavily publicized war between Trump and the media, decorated with a plethora of spun-up hoaxes and smear campaigns.

Fast forward to 2019 and the beginning of COVID-19. Public trust in media had risen back to pre-Trump levels. Gallup’s study records 41 percent of Americans saying they had trust. After months of so-called scientific “experts” flooding media warning every American to get vaccinated, stay home, and wear masks, the trust began to fade, again.

By the end of Joe Biden’s presidency, the public shifted beyond the 2015-2016 levels of distrust, with only 31 percent of Americans believing their TV, radio, and newspapers.

Alternative Media Becomes the New Mainstream

During the political comeback of President Trump in the 2024 election cycle, podcasts, independent journalists, and topical researchers began to dominate the media landscape.

For example, podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan reached on average over 11 million viewers per episode, while CNN struggles to get 400,000 people to tune in to its primetime lineup.

In late January of this year, CNN CEO Mark Thompson announced the network would be laying off 200 employees. The Associated Press in November of 2024 announced that they had to lay off 8 percent of their staff due to a “dispiriting end-of-year period in the news industry.” The Washington Post is in major trouble, too.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who resurrected Twitter (now called X), took to social media after Trump’s landslide 2024 win: “The reality of this election was plain to see on X, while most legacy media lied relentlessly to the public. You are the media now.”

A New Path Forward

It is clear that the old model of news is dead. No longer will Americans turn only to NBC, ABC, CNN, or Fox to watch the nightly news. The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and TIME magazine no longer sit on coffee tables and nightstands. Citizen journalism, podcasts, and independent outlets now dominate the marketplace.

A unique player in the new media landscape is yourNEWS.com, an online news source that allows citizens to become journalists. While it offers extensive national and international coverage, the site focuses on local news, serving up stories to readers based on their zip codes.

This model allows news consumers to access information immediately from their state, county, and city, all written by local reporters.

“What we do will become the next mainstream media, that is 100%,” said Sam Anthony, the founder of yourNEWS, in an interview with journalist Alex Newman. He went on to explain how his technology can enable everyday citizens to report on school board meetings, county council meetings, local elections, and more.

Local businesses can also capitalize through the network and run ads through local news reports on the site.

Liberty Sentinel Media founder and CEO Alex Newman joined the advisory board for Nico Ventures Inc., the parent company of yourNEWS, to help the outlet grow and bring his broad experience in journalism to this promising new company.

“I’m excited to be part of Nico Ventures and yourNEWS,” Newman said. “I believe that a free press and local news are the backbone of a free society. Without them, we are all doomed. The technology that yourNEWS has in place gives us the ability to become the next mainstream media. I’m honored to be part of this great endeavor.”

