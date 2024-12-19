Women and children beware: the CDC’s Big Pharma-backed vaccine recommendations are a deadly prescription. That is according to Dr. James Thorpe, perhaps the world’s top practicing OB/GYN who also specializes in maternal fetal health and has written hundreds of peer-reviewed papers.

Speaking on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman, Dr. Thorpe unravels the complexities of vaccine impacts, particularly on pregnant women and babies. The distinguished obstetrician and gynecologist has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, too, especially highlighting adverse effects on vulnerable populations.

Dr. Thorp, who has served extensively as a maternal-fetal medicine physician, has been at the vanguard of the vaccine debate. In his latest book, Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable, he critiques everything about the governmental response to COVID-19—and especially the vaccine rollout.

It is the deadliest vaccine in history, he asserted, pointing to significant data discrepancies such as miscarriage rates. Pfizer’s data showed an “81% miscarriage rate,” a startling figure rivaling fetal death rates from the abortion pill. But with RFK coming in, Dr. Thorpe offers his encouraging view on what sort of changes may be coming soon.

Watch:

