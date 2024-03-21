By Alex Newman

In an effort to humanize the victims of abortion in the minds of young people, lawmakers in Tennessee, West Virginia, Iowa, and beyond are following in the footsteps of North Dakota with legislation to show high-quality video of unborn babies to children in government schools. Naturally, the abortion lobby is up in arms.

Last week, the Tennessee House of Representatives passed the “Baby Olivia Act” requiring public schools to show videos of babies developing in the womb prior to birth. Earlier this month, the West Virginia Senate did as well. And similar legislation has already moved through a key committee in the Iowa House. Other states including Kentucky and Missouri are considering it, too.

The bills would force government schools to show students a “high quality, computer-generated animation or high-definition ultrasound of at least three minutes in duration that shows the development of the brain, heart, sex organs, and other vital organs in early fetal development.” The goal is to educate children on human development.

Read more HERE

