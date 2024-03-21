Lawmakers Want to Show School Children Video of Unborn Babies
To humanize victims of abortion in the minds of youth, lawmakers in TN, WV, IA, and beyond are working on legislation to show high-quality videos of unborn babies to children in schools.
By Alex Newman
In an effort to humanize the victims of abortion in the minds of young people, lawmakers in Tennessee, West Virginia, Iowa, and beyond are following in the footsteps of North Dakota with legislation to show high-quality video of unborn babies to children in government schools. Naturally, the abortion lobby is up in arms.
Last week, the Tennessee House of Representatives passed the “Baby Olivia Act” requiring public schools to show videos of babies developing in the womb prior to birth. Earlier this month, the West Virginia Senate did as well. And similar legislation has already moved through a key committee in the Iowa House. Other states including Kentucky and Missouri are considering it, too.
The bills would force government schools to show students a “high quality, computer-generated animation or high-definition ultrasound of at least three minutes in duration that shows the development of the brain, heart, sex organs, and other vital organs in early fetal development.” The goal is to educate children on human development.
Read more HERE
Suggested read: 3 Reasons the Stock Market May Be a False Economic Positive
Final Victory of Christ Over the Forces of Evil: Sermon by Alex Newman
Alex Newman, an author, journalist, CEO, and educator, says that Christians are to have no fellowship with wickedness but to rather expose it, fight against it, and endeavor to overcome it with righteousness, as Ephesians 5:11 mandates. Not only does this apply to our personal lives and actions, but also to the church’s relationship with the state and political authorities.
Get shareable video link HERE.
Videos
How to Honor God Through Business and Support Patriotic Companies
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
March 19, 2024
Eerie Parallels Between Marxist Coup in Brazil & Democrat Schemes in US
The New American TV: Behind the Deep State
March 19, 2024
Australian Senator: WHO Wants Control, and ‘Their Sugar Daddy is Bill Gates’
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
March 18, 2024
Calif. Schools PAYING Children to Become Revolutionary Activists – Alex on OAN
One America News: In Focus
March 18, 2024
What is a CBDC, and What Can You Do to Stop it?
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
March 15, 2024
Give Him Another Shot? How Trump Should Handle His COVID-19 Legacy
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
March 14, 2024
How to STOP the Indoctrination of Our Children
Flyover Conservatives
March 14, 2024
South African Dr.: ‘America Has Been Captured By Global Interests’
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
March 13, 2024
Articles
Brazil Has Become a ‘Dictatorship,’ Warn Brazilian Lawmakers
The EPOCH Times
March 13, 2024
Leftists Border Disaster To ‘Cloward Piven’ Second Amendment
The Liberty Sentinel
March 15, 2024
Subscriber Exclusive Livestream with Trevor Loudon & Alex Newman Recording
How Russia Fits Into the Globalist New World Order: Trevor Loudon & Alex Newman
Substack Subscriber Exclusive Livestream
Note: To join future livestreams and submit questions to Alex and VIP guests in real-time, consider supporting our work and becoming a paid subscriber to this Substack.
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Keep fighting the Good Fight Alex!! God Bless!
JUST THINK: Had the constitutional framers (like their early 1600s predecessors) established government and society on the Bible's immutable/unchanging moral law (including Exodus 20:13, 21:22-23, Deuteronomy 27:25, etc.), no one would have heard of Roe vs. Wade, Planned Parenthood wouldn't exist, and millions of infants slaughtered in their mothers' wombs financed by the Constitutional Republic would have lived to see the light of day.
For more on how the Bible's triune and integral moral law (the Ten Commandments and their respective statutes and judgments) apply and should be implemented as the law of the land, see free online book "Law & Kingdom: Their Relevance Under the New Covenant" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.ORG/law-kingdomFrame.html
Then "A Biblical Constitution: A Scriptural Replacement for Secular Government."
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."