The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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David Jack's avatar
David Jack
1d

I live half my time here in Colombia where FARC has deep robots and this new administración is cotra to FARC and the Socialism in Brazil. This is a very excellent description of the evil influence of the anti democracy being fought in Latín América.

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Mark Gresham's avatar
Mark Gresham
10hEdited

?? Foreign enemies are a deflection from frenimies!

https://unshackledtruthministry.substack.com/p/god-is-against-the-shepherds-the

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/trumps-labor-secretary-nominee-alexander-acosta-helped-infamous-pedophile-jeffrey-epstein-avoid-federal-charges/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=midjc03eY64

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIvFHFboWEU

https://markgresham.substack.com/p/dear-christian-friends-and-ghost

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