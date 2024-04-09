Breaking new developments in the murder case of President John F. Kennedy show that JFK was shot twice in the front of the skull, destroying the U.S. government’s 60-year-old lie presented in The Warren Report.

In a recent episode of The Sentinel Report, Andrew Muller, Liberty Sentinel chief of operations, interviews Dr. David Mantik and Dr. Jerome Corsi, the authors of the new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis.

Dr. David Mantik, who holds his PhD in physics from the University of Wisconsin and completed his internship and residency in radiation oncology at LAC/USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, can scientifically prove, with optical density measurements, that JFK was shot by multiple shooters from the front.

Mantik has taken thousands of optical density measurements from the three remaining JFK skull X-rays in the National Archives that prove all three are forgeries: two of them were altered to mask an exit wound in the right rear of JFK’s head, and one of them has had a fraudulent “bullet fragment” added to the image in an attempt to incriminate the accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. In his nine visits to the National Archives, Dr. Mantik has examined the JFK assassination materials more than anyone else.

Dr. Jerome Corsi, the author of over thirty books on economics, history, and politics, including six New York Times bestsellers, says JFK was taken out by dark actors from within the U.S. Deep State for seeking peace over perpetual war. Additionally, Dr. Mantik and Dr. Corsi encourage Americans to demand absolute transparency from the government by calling for the release of all documents pertaining to President Kennedy’s murder.

Check out this must-see episode of The Sentinel Report:

UN Demeans Moms as “Unpaid Care Workers” in War on Family

The United Nations is stepping up its war against family and especially motherhood by vowing to eliminate “unpaid care work” (mothering) and force moms into the workforce while children will be cared for by taxpayer-funded government workers, explained Family Watch International Policy Advisor and pro-family author Kimberly Ells. Having recently returned from the UN Commission on the Status of Women meeting in New York, Ells said the main takeaway from the summit was that the state should usurp the traditional role of mothers as women are “liberated” by going to work outside the home. That is the “universal daycare” agenda being pushed by Joe Biden. Ells, who wrote the book The Invincible Family, warned that the UN agenda would be beyond destructive. However, she is confident that the family will survive the assault.

