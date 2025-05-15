By Alex Newman

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, just announced a $5 million “grant” funded by taxpayers to the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society of Philadelphia to expand its K-12 Muslim school. It is just the latest example of taxpayers being forced to fund “education” by Islamic and even Communist Chinese-linked organizations under various guises.

The massive grant to Islamic “education” in Philadelphia is aimed at helping the Muslim group expand its school from 300 students to 3,000, according to officials. The money will be used to build a dozen new classrooms, a gym, and much more. It is the largest state grant ever given to a Muslim organization, Gov. Shapiro’s office said.

