Inside Islam, SPLC, & White House Gala Horror

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting: What we know so far.

Alleged shooter Cole Allen: Democrat donor, school teacher, radical leftist. Did an anonymous X user predict his actions in 2023?

Trump reads 2 Chronicles 7:14 from the Oval Office.

SPLC charged with conspiracy and major crimes.

Marijuana is being deregulated at warp speed as nicotine is taxed and regulated. What is going on?

And much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

Joining Alex Newman on this powerful broadcast are Pastor Reza F. Safa—founder of the Christian Satellite Network and a leading voice exposing the realities of Islam from firsthand experience—and Chris Casler, author of Fleeing Islam: Rifqa Bary’s Path to Freedom.

Together, Safa and Casler provide deeply informed analysis on the spread of Islamic ideology, the growing influx of Muslim populations into the United States, the escalating conflict involving Iran, and the profound national security, cultural, and spiritual implications facing America.

Drawing from personal experience, investigative research, and biblical conviction, they examine how Christians and freedom-loving Americans should respond with truth, courage, and discernment in the face of these mounting challenges and fake news.

Shifting focus to domestic politics and the future of American liberty, Brad Ward, co-founder of Armor of Truth, joins Alex to tackle one of the most pressing questions in conservative circles today: Has President Donald Trump truly dismantled the Deep State, or does the entrenched bureaucratic machine still wield power behind the scenes?

Ward offers analysis on Trump’s legacy and why he thinks Trump has been successful on some fronts.

A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

Classical Conversations is a proven Christian homeschool program created by parents for parents. They do this through a Christ-centered and family-friendly approach to homeschooling that makes everything biblical and hospitable, focused on three simple key areas: Classical, Christian and Community.

Classical Conversation’s home education program covers K-4 to college credit and includes college degree opportunities for parents, as well. The organization believes YOU are the best educator for your student, and works to make the homeschool journey incredible.

Not only does Classical Conversations provide you with a consistent roadmap that you can follow at your own pace, they also connect you with a local homeschool community group. This provides accountability and the support of knowing you are not in this journey alone. Learn more by clicking the banner above.