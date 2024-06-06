A massive power grab by the “International Criminal Court” could end up legitimizing the kangaroo body’s illegitimate claim to have jurisdiction over every person on Earth including you, warns The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Neither the U.S. government nor the Israeli government are signatories to the Rome Statute that created the controversial court. And yet, under the guise of pursuing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “genocide,” the court is claiming it has the power to prosecute him despite the State of Israel never offering its consent. Now, the “Court” is even threatening U.S. Senators who are speaking out. In this episode, Alex does a deep dive into all the dangers of this kangaroo court and how you can help stop it.

Will the WEF Be the Same Without Its Founder Klaus Schwab? | Alex Newman on NTD

Does globalist Klaus Schwab stepping down as executive chairman of the World Economic Forum change anything? It may be even worse, as Schwab will be out of the spotlight but still heavily involved, argues Alex Newman on NTD News' Good Morning show.

Short Film: Indoctrinating Our Children to Death by Alex Newman

Liberty Sentinel Film

February 12, 2024

