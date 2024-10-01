The United Nations is planning to escalate efforts to censor speech and brainwash children, revealed journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller on the hit Infowars show The American Journal.

The UN’s long-anticipated “Summit of the Future” in New York City, which Muller and Newman attended as accredited journalists, was the springboard for turning the organization into “UN 2.0,” as globalist leaders put it.

Among the reforms being contemplated: upending the UN Security Council and eventually stripping the U.S. government (and other permanent members’) veto power, controlling information, and expanding education into “lifelong” indoctrination for all.

As Newman and Muller debrief on their findings, they encourage readers to critically examine these globalist initiatives and consider how global decisions echo through American policies and impact national and individual sovereignty.

At “Summit of the Future,” UN Doubles Down on Indoctrinating Children

By Alex Newman

UNITED NATIONS — Government leaders representing the UN’s 193 member states adopted a massive “Pact for the Future” that escalates and reinvigorates longtime efforts to indoctrinate children worldwide. And of course, the entire scheme was justified under the guise of helping “future generations.”

Education was central to it all. In fact, the final UN agreement mentions education and schooling dozens of times, making it one of the preeminent focuses of the global pact. That does not even include the countless references to earlier agreements dealing with education.

The UN’s vision on education has been relatively clear since the founding of the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) by humanists, socialists, and eugenicists. In short, all children everywhere must learn what the UN believes they need to learn. That theme was everywhere at the UN Summit of the Future.

