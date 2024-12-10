The United Nations and globalists at large are currently restructuring the global economy through a “carbon market,” revealed journalist Alex Newman on InfoWars’ American Journal with Harrison Smith.

Unless Americans fight back, limits on travel, meat consumption, and even basic utilities could be coming soon. Watch this informative dialogue to learn where the threats are and how to peacefully and effectively fight back.

Bill to End Dept of Ed Would Shift Many Functions to Other Agencies

By Alex Newman

Legislation filed in the U.S. Senate last month would end the U.S. Department of Education, but it would also redistribute many of its key functions to other federal departments and agencies. Much of the remaining funding would simply be handed to the states as block grants with some strings attached.

Echoing Ronald Reagan’s pledge, President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to eliminate the controversial department altogether since his 2016 campaign. With his mandate victory the race is on in Congress and among transition officials including Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon to figure out the logistics of doing it.

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.