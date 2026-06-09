The Liberty Sentinel

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
5h

This is surely moving toward the complete ban on home education. The trick is to NEVER enroll you children in public school to begin with. But Common Core spelled it out. There could be no outliers. The outliers are private and home education. The vouchers were the scheme to suck private schools into the system and an eventual ban on home education is how they will get rid of the home education outliers. The plan has always been to indoctrinate ALL children under the same system and it was never more obvious than when researching ESSA and Common Core. Of course our system of "education" (Prussian) has always been about controlling attitudes, beliefs and behaviors not real education.

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Anne Clifton's avatar
Anne Clifton
5hEdited

I'm so tired of all this madness. What if every homeschool parent revolts? We've got to start pushing back against this idiocy.

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