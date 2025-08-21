Illinois Governor JB Pritzker at a pride rally.

Children’s minds are now officially in the crosshairs of one of the most out-of-control state governments in America. Under a controversial new measure just signed into law by far-left Governor J.B. Pritzker, government schools in Illinois will begin mandatory “mental health” testing of all students each year, starting in 3rd grade.

Critics are sounding the alarm. Among other concerns, they are warning that Big Brother cannot be trusted to pry into the minds of children. From education leaders and privacy advocates to psychiatrists and medical professionals, opponents of the plan say it will intrude into the most sensitive areas of a child’s life.

