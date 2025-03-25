Even as suicide, drug abuse, sexual depravity, gender confusion, illiteracy, and violence reach record levels among children in Illinois government schools, leftist lawmakers and far-left media propagandists are painting a giant target on the backs of homeschool families in the state.

Homeschoolers, who on average perform better than their government-educated peers on every metric, are preparing to fight back. But in a deep blue state like Illinois, concerns are growing as policymakers consider a bill to impose more government control over homeschooling families after about 75 years of relative freedom in the state.

Only a small fraction of Americans possess a working biblical Christian worldview, explains Dr. George Barna, a professor at Arizona Christian University and director of research at the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, in an interview with Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report.

According to Dr. Barna’s research, the worldview known as syncretism, which he describes as “the blending of elements from multiple worldviews into a customized individual philosophy of life,” has taken over the belief landscape of the U.S., which was once dominated by Christianity.

To make matters worse, according to Barna’s research, only 37% of Christian pastors have a working, robust biblical worldview. However, Newman and Dr. Barna discuss solutions and reasons for hope in the interview, encouraging parents to fulfill their biblical responsibility to educate, equip, and train their children during formative years.

