Feds Make Major Changes to Vax Recommendations, But More Work Remains
Dramatic revisions to the government’s vaccine “recommendations” — and even its acknowledgment of complications — amount to a giant step forward and may signal the opening phase of a seismic shift.
Enormous changes to the federal government’s vaccine “recommendations” and even its position on complications are a “giant step in the right direction” and may be just the start of a seismic shift, argued Children’s Health Defense Senior Director of Science and Research Dr. Brian Hooker in an explosive interview with Alex Newman.
Speaking to Newman for The New American magazine, Dr. Hooker described the findings of his book Vax-Unvax: Let The Science Speak, co-written with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. In short, the two found that more vaccines meant more health problems.
Dr. Hooker, whose own son was injured severely by vaccines, described the changes as long overdue. And while there is still more progress that must be made, these new policies put the U.S. government closer to the position on vaccines of countries that have far better health outcomes for children.
Also exciting is that for the first time, the federal government is publicly investigating the link between vaccines and autism. Prior to this administration, federal authorities balked at even discussing the link. Dr. Hooker actually worked with a CDC whistleblower who showed that they have known all along about the link.
The administration also released major changes to the food pyramid, essentially turning it upside down. Check out this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report for an in-depth segment on this major development.
The interview with Dr. Hooker, who worked closely with RFK and whose own son was injured by vaccines, also contains explosive insights into how CDC officials KNOWINGLY hid information about the link between vaccines and autism. Don’t miss it!
No. Marty from the FDA declined to put a black box warning on the mRNA Covid jabs. Until they address the massive elephant in the room—this is all noise. They are attempting to approve mRNA flu shots—I’m surprised that isn’t making headlines. It’s like the media is ok with their viewers dying suddenly and losing money because their viewers are dead.
Focusing on toxins in vaccines is great, AND, it is missing the elephant in the room; the hoax of the germ theory. Once that is revealed, most of Pharma implodes.