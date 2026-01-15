Enormous changes to the federal government’s vaccine “recommendations” and even its position on complications are a “giant step in the right direction” and may be just the start of a seismic shift, argued Children’s Health Defense Senior Director of Science and Research Dr. Brian Hooker in an explosive interview with Alex Newman.

Speaking to Newman for The New American magazine, Dr. Hooker described the findings of his book Vax-Unvax: Let The Science Speak, co-written with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. In short, the two found that more vaccines meant more health problems.

Dr. Hooker, whose own son was injured severely by vaccines, described the changes as long overdue. And while there is still more progress that must be made, these new policies put the U.S. government closer to the position on vaccines of countries that have far better health outcomes for children.

Also exciting is that for the first time, the federal government is publicly investigating the link between vaccines and autism. Prior to this administration, federal authorities balked at even discussing the link. Dr. Hooker actually worked with a CDC whistleblower who showed that they have known all along about the link.

The administration also released major changes to the food pyramid, essentially turning it upside down. Check out this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report for an in-depth segment on this major development.

The interview with Dr. Hooker, who worked closely with RFK and whose own son was injured by vaccines, also contains explosive insights into how CDC officials KNOWINGLY hid information about the link between vaccines and autism. Don’t miss it!

