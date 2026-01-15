The Liberty Sentinel

Shawn E. Page
9h

No. Marty from the FDA declined to put a black box warning on the mRNA Covid jabs. Until they address the massive elephant in the room—this is all noise. They are attempting to approve mRNA flu shots—I’m surprised that isn’t making headlines. It’s like the media is ok with their viewers dying suddenly and losing money because their viewers are dead.

Gram
8h

Focusing on toxins in vaccines is great, AND, it is missing the elephant in the room; the hoax of the germ theory. Once that is revealed, most of Pharma implodes.

