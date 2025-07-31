The Liberty Sentinel

Karen Bracken
9h

It all boils down to money. Doctors make money, big money, when they shoot up kids with vaccines. Well baby visits is another scam only to get babies in the office to jab them.

Champ
7h

One of my paternal Great Grandmothers lived to be 110 years old without a single pharmaceutical injection. Based on that alone, it would be extremely tough to justify why a person, much less a child, would need any pharmaceutical goop injected into them. Anyone who has seriously studied medical history understands that clean water, rigorous public sanitation, and antibiotics are the true vanquishers of infectious diseases, and NOT vaccines. The Vaccine Cult was born and promulgated during a time when most of humanity lived in squalor. Enormous advances in sanitation, clean water, modern washing appliances for bed linens, etc., have revolutionized public health. Moreover, many infectious diseases that formerly killed children are now easily treatable with antibiotics and other medical advances. And yet, vaccines remain a Sacred Cow.

