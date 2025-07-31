Shock as ‘Pediatrician’ Org Demands End to Vax Exemptions
The tax-funded American Academy of Pediatrics released a policy statement demanding an end to all "nonmedical exemptions" to vaccine mandates for school, and a crackdown on parents who resist.
As public and parental skepticism over Big Pharma’s never-ending vaccine schedule for children grows, the push to inject young Americans by force, even against their parents’ wishes, is growing too. But as tax-funded tyrants call for eliminating what medical and religious freedoms remain, anger and suspicion are exploding.
The latest shoe to drop: The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) just released a policy statement calling for an end to all non-medical exemptions from immunization mandates imposed on school children. It’s being taken seriously. But the backlash to the draconian proposal to trample religious liberty and parental rights is escalating quickly.
“The AAP advocates for the elimination of nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as contrary to optimal individual and public health,” the group said in a July 28 policy statement. The statement also called for having pediatricians crack down on families who fail to follow the “recommendations” of Big Pharma and Big Government.
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
It all boils down to money. Doctors make money, big money, when they shoot up kids with vaccines. Well baby visits is another scam only to get babies in the office to jab them.
One of my paternal Great Grandmothers lived to be 110 years old without a single pharmaceutical injection. Based on that alone, it would be extremely tough to justify why a person, much less a child, would need any pharmaceutical goop injected into them. Anyone who has seriously studied medical history understands that clean water, rigorous public sanitation, and antibiotics are the true vanquishers of infectious diseases, and NOT vaccines. The Vaccine Cult was born and promulgated during a time when most of humanity lived in squalor. Enormous advances in sanitation, clean water, modern washing appliances for bed linens, etc., have revolutionized public health. Moreover, many infectious diseases that formerly killed children are now easily treatable with antibiotics and other medical advances. And yet, vaccines remain a Sacred Cow.