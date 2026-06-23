Resisting The War on Health & Real Food: Dr. Robert Malone

Powerful Deep State systems using government have engineered an atrocious “food” system that is contributing to the catastrophic health outcomes experienced by Americans, explains mRNA scientist and former government vaccine expert Dr. Robert Malone in this interview on Behind The Deep State with Alex Newman. However, there are simple things everyone can do to protect themselves and their families.

Malone, who wrote a new book about Homesteading for Health, explains that government policy going back decades created an agricultural and food system that is not working. These same forces have also usurped control over healthcare, medicine, media, and more, at the expense of Americans’ liberty and health. The manipulation of fear has been critical in doing this, just as humanity saw during Covid, he said.

Thankfully, everyone can take immediate steps to start growing their own healthy foods. Dr. Malone, who has lived on and operated multiple farms, has personal experience with this. He urges Americans to pay attention, get involved, and starting planting something today.