Leftist-run jurisdictions such as California, Chicago, and Colorado are unconstitutionally making themselves “sanctuary” states and cities to protect illegal aliens and criminals. But a Florida county is moving in the opposite direction, formally becoming a sanctuary for citizens’ God-given rights instead. The meausure has teeth in it, too.

In an exclusive interview with Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report, Collier County Commission Chairman Chris Hall and Sheriff Kevin Rambosk break down the significance of the ordinance. They also explain how it succeeded. And they challenge Americans to work at the local level to make their own states and counties sanctuaries for citizens’ constitutionally protected rights.

“To me it was an easy decision to support the ordinance,” said Sheriff Rambosk, who publicly supported the measure as the county was considering it. “We all took an oath to the Constitution…. It made sense to reinforce what was already there.”

The saga began years ago. Amid Joe Biden’s draconian COVID-19 restrictions, the citizens of Collier County pushed back. With broad public support, the county commission passed an ordinance—not a toothless resolution—to make the county a safe haven. The public was overwhelmingly supportive, Chairman Hall said.

With the measure in place, no violations of the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution (known as the Bill of Rights) are allowed. And the county will stand in the gap to protect citizens. Violators will be prosecuted, just like any other criminals would be, the sheriff explained.

That means free speech, freedom of assembly, health freedom, privacy, gun rights, and more are all safe in Collier County — regardless of what state or federal policymakers may say or do. Unconstitutional attacks on freedom are “null and void” in the county, the ordinance explains. And those who break the ordinance can and will be prosecuted.

The measure, county leaders say, is a game changer in the freedom fight. They are encouraging counties and states across America to enact similar policies. Americans may have a reprieve from some of the worst abuses and excesses for the next few years. But Covid-style tyranny and unconstitutional government might be just one bad election away.

Listen to Sheriff Rambosk and Chairman Hall explain how YOU can get involved.

Watch:

Youth Losing Interest in Politics. Enter Teenage Republicans

A new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll revealed that record numbers of young Americans view voting as unimportant. This trend is alarming as youth continue to become less engaged in politics, and those that are interested lean heavily toward socialist politicians, explain Florida Federation of Teenage Republicans (FFTARS) Chair Raven Siegenthaler and Vice Chair Alex Landry.

In an interview on The Sentinel Report with journalist Alex Newman, who serves as FFTARS senior advisor, the young GOP leaders share how they are devoting their time to breaking the mold. Their goal: engage young conservatives across Florida in the political process. From grassroots campaigns to local chapter initiatives, FFTARS is dedicated to educating teens on the principles of liberty, fostering leadership, and mobilizing young conservatives to make a difference.

This year, FFTARS is teaming up with the Florida Republican Assembly to host an incredible convention on August 23 in Brevard County. If you’re in Florida, come out—and bring your favorite teenager! A generous sponsor will cover the cost for them. Email fftarschair@gmail.com for more details and to register for your FREE spot.

Register here: https://links.brevardrepublicanassembly.org/convention