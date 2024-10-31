How Elites Use Psychological Warfare to Control Your Mind: Dr. Robert Malone
Are you prepared to fight in the Psy War? Elites are preparing to control information and Americans' minds for the next power grab. Here's what you need to know:
Citizens, brace yourselves! You are on the frontlines of an unconventional war waged with psychological weapons, according to a leading expert on the hazards posed by manipulative technologies designed to control the narrative.
In a riveting edition of The Liberty Report with Alex Newman, virologist and immunologist Dr. Robert Malone unveiled the disturbing reality of cognitive warfare being waged on the populace. Internationally acclaimed for his revelations on the nexus of technology and psychological manipulation, Dr. Malone contributes a probing, fact-based standpoint to this pressing matter influencing people worldwide.
Throughout the dialogue, Dr. Malone, a key player in the mRNA technology creation and author of the new book Psy War: Enforcing the New World Order, shared with viewers the disturbing dynamics of psychological warfare. Drawing a haunting parallel with the far-reaching aftermath of COVID-19, he emphasized that psychological warfare is more potent than traditional warfare in inciting regime change.
Dr. Malone's research, notably highlighted in his latest book, underlines the sinister aspects of this fifth-generation warfare. "The use of modern psychological warfare technology is much more effective than kinetic warfare or assassination in order to create regime change," he stated.
Watch:
What Paid Subscribers Are Saying
“Whether it’s written content, interviews or commentary, Alex never disappoints for the past 4 years we discovered him: high-quality content, relevant and informative. I use his content for my 3 homeschoolers (6-15) bc not only is it comprehensively educational it’s appropriate and God-honoring. I’m honored to pay-subscribe. Thanks & blessings to you and yours, Alex!”
"Keep up the good work. Thank you for your efforts."
"I supported your work because you're the best Alex! God bless"
Videos
Friends Expose Deep State Lies About Trump, Trumpism
The New American: Behind the Deep State
October 29th, 2024
Massachusetts Shows Nation Alternative to Failing Government Education
The Sentinel Report
October 29th, 2024
Inside Florida’s Constitutional Amendment to Legalize Abortion
The Sentinel Report
October 28th, 2024
Iran “May Fall” if Trump Is Reelected: Patrick Bet-David
The New American
October 25th, 2024
Hollywood is Not as Anti-Trump as You Think: Frank Stallone
The New American
October 26th, 2024
Articles
NJ Democrats Protect “Freedom” to Give Obscene Material to Children
FreedomProject Media
October 30th, 2024
Biden-Harris Policy on Military Intel in Policing Sparks Alarm
The New American
October 28th, 2024
Prepare for the next crisis with an emergency food supply.
In Case You Missed It
Protect Your Child from “Digital Cocaine,” Expert Warns
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Ha! Ha! Malone uses these same techniques himself. To fool those who follow him. He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He has played an instrumental role in bringing about all we are going through now. He helped develop the clot shots killing & injuring millions around the world! He is controlled op to the max. He is covering his own ass by infiltrating into the medical freedom movement. So obvious. How much money has he made off this mRNA LNP scam? I’d really like to know. Don’t be fooled.
Alex, are you sure about Robert Malone? Too much evidence against him for me to think he is some shining hero. I already had my concerns. Then I read his lawsuit against the Breggins. My gut tells me no and my gut has never been wrong.