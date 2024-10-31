Citizens, brace yourselves! You are on the frontlines of an unconventional war waged with psychological weapons, according to a leading expert on the hazards posed by manipulative technologies designed to control the narrative.

In a riveting edition of The Liberty Report with Alex Newman, virologist and immunologist Dr. Robert Malone unveiled the disturbing reality of cognitive warfare being waged on the populace. Internationally acclaimed for his revelations on the nexus of technology and psychological manipulation, Dr. Malone contributes a probing, fact-based standpoint to this pressing matter influencing people worldwide.

Throughout the dialogue, Dr. Malone, a key player in the mRNA technology creation and author of the new book Psy War: Enforcing the New World Order, shared with viewers the disturbing dynamics of psychological warfare. Drawing a haunting parallel with the far-reaching aftermath of COVID-19, he emphasized that psychological warfare is more potent than traditional warfare in inciting regime change.

Dr. Malone's research, notably highlighted in his latest book, underlines the sinister aspects of this fifth-generation warfare. "The use of modern psychological warfare technology is much more effective than kinetic warfare or assassination in order to create regime change," he stated.

