At a Glance:

Key historical milestones over millennia paved the way for the establishment of the United States of America

These providential events were inextricably intertwined with the spread of biblical truth through Europe and the world

Without these developments, there would be no “land of the free” based on the biblical notion of God-given rights

On the 250th anniversary of their country’s independence, Americans must remember that the Declaration of Independence signed on July 4, 1776, was the product of thousands of years of history. The Founders were indeed brilliant men. But the Declaration they crafted was no mere political manifesto born of Enlightenment abstractions or secular grievances. They certainly did not invent the ideas.

Rather, the Declaration was the climax of the outworking of centuries of biblical truth spreading throughout the world. This expansion shaped laws, governments, and the very conscience of a people determined to live under God’s authority rather than the whims of tyrants. Despite the absence of these facts from modern-day “history” books, the historical record and the Founders themselves are clear.

From Genesis to Revelation, God shows that He is sovereign, that people are made in His likeness and image, and that He created moral laws to govern men as surely as He ordained physical laws to govern the universe. The principles embodied in the Holy Scriptures echoed throughout history and directly shaped the thinking of America’s Founders and the early settlers who laid the foundation for their historic declaration.

The mission was both spiritual and civilizational. The goal: build a society in which the Bible’s message of liberty could flourish and reach those not yet enlightened by God’s word as part of the expansion of His kingdom. They saw the founding of America as another milestone in God’s larger story.

There are countless events, people, and ideas that paved the way for the establishment of the freest nation in history. A thousand books could not contain them. From Noah to Abraham and Moses to Jesus Christ, all were critical. The spread of their stories and the insights God gave through them brought light to peoples everywhere by way of missionaries, explorers, and evangelists. The result: liberty, peace, and prosperity expanded.

King John of England signing the Magna Carta

Unfortunately, much of the history leading up the creation of the United States — essential steps in the arc of God’s broader story — has been suppressed. But as America celebrates its 250th birthday, it is essential to restore an understanding of history. Without it, America will not survive as a free and independent nation — much less become “great” again.

This overview, while not exhaustive, highlights some key historical developments that paved the way for 13 British Colonies in North America to become independent — and to be forged into what would ultimately become the freest nation in the history of the world, taking the Bible and civilization to more people than any other country.

The Bible & the Light of the Gospel

The Founders believed Divine Providence — the hand of Almighty God — was guiding the chain of events that prepared the ground for the Declaration. Thousands of years ago, God gave profound insights on law, morality, and government to Moses and the nation He created through Abraham. This offered “light to the nations” in the region. But with the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, those insights — and new ones previously hidden — exploded into the world. What begin with Christ and His 12 disciples 2,000 years ago transformed Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and, finally, the Americas.

From the triumph of the Gospel in the Roman Empire to the covenantal compacts of the New World, from the Black Robed Regiment of patriot pastors to the thunderous sermons that steeled Colonists against tyranny, the hand of God appears unmistakable. The men who produced the Declaration stood on the shoulders of generations who had absorbed the biblical worldview. To forget this is to lose not just history, but the very liberty they secured.

The biblical blueprint for self-government and resistance to tyranny traces directly to ancient Israel, a pattern the Founders studied intently (see “The Biblical Principles of Our Founding Documents”). As Harvard chief Samuel Langdon explained to New Hampshire lawmakers in a 1788 sermon urging the ratification of the U.S. Constitution, “As to every thing excellent in their constitution of government, except what was peculiar to them as a nation separated to God from the rest of the world, the Israelites may be considered as a pattern to the world in all ages.”

Deuteronomy 4:5-8 declared that obedience to God’s statutes and judgments would make Israel “a wise and understanding people” in the sight of the nations. Moses chose able men as captains and rulers of thousands, hundreds, fifties, and tens—military officers who also acted as judges. When the burden grew too heavy, God commanded a senate of seventy elders to share the load, endued with the same spirit as Moses. Each tribe had its own elders and princes, forming republican-style governments with popular assemblies. “The government therefore was a proper republic,” Langdon explained.

God Himself provided concise, plain judicial laws protecting life and property and ensuring equitable punishment. “How unexampled was this quick progress of the Israelites, from abject slavery, ignorance, and almost total want of order, to a national establishment perfected in all its parts far beyond all other kingdoms and states!” Langdon said. This Mosaic model—republican in form, rooted in God’s law—would echo across centuries.

These biblical ideas on government, culture, law, and society spread across the Roman Empire as Jesus’ followers carried out the “Great Commission.” This marked a great pivot in human history. Paganism retreated as Christianity triumphed amid ruthless persecution by Rome. This process transformed societies, laying the groundwork for Christian kings and laws — which even those kings were expected to obey — that rejected arbitrary rule.

As Christianity became established, infanticide, slavery, orgies, idol worship, lawlessness, unchecked tyranny, and other pagan practices were suppressed or at least went into the closet. This gave birth to “Christendom.” America was an outgrowth of this transformation that began in the Mediterranean region and eventually rocked the world.

Christianity in the Anglo-Saxon World

By the 9th century, this legacy reached King Alfred the Great of England (849-899). Facing pagan Viking invasions and lawlessness, Alfred wrote his Law Code based on the Bible: the Ten Commandments, parts of the Book of Exodus, the Sermon on the Mount, and the Acts of the Apostles. As Winston Churchill later wrote in A History of the English-Speaking Peoples, Alfred’s laws “attempted to blend the Mosaic code with Christian principles.” These became the foundation of English Common Law, embedding rights from the Creator, equal justice, decentralized power, and protection for the individual, family, and Church.

More than three centuries later, in 1215, barons and clergy — calling themselves the “Army of God” — forced King John to sign the Magna Carta at Runnymede. The document, written with guidance from the Archbishop of Canterbury, delineated rights for the Catholic Church, the right to petition for redress of grievances, no taxation without common counsel (consent), no excessive fines or punishment, due process of law, and the requirement of credible witnesses. Many of those ideas would be enshrined in America’s founding documents more than 500 years later.

Martin Luther at the Diet of Worms

The Magna Carta was so thoroughly rooted in the Scriptures that it famously ended with a prayer “for the salvation of our souls, and the souls of all our … heirs, and unto the honor of God.” The Colonists knew it well. When Britain imposed the Stamp Act, the Massachusetts Assembly rightly declared it “against the Magna Carta and the natural rights of Englishmen.” The U.S. Supreme Court has cited the Magna Carta in more than 100 rulings. That Great Charter declared that even kings must bow to God’s higher law.

The mass printing of the Bible, its translation into English, and its widespread diffusion throughout England, France, Germany, Holland, and Switzerland were among the most important developments in history — certainly of the last millennium. As knowledge of God’s Word and the ability of common men to access it spread, challenges to established political authority began to grow in tandem.

Several key developments involving theology would rock Christendom. Dissident Catholic priest and Oxford theologian John Wycliffe’s efforts to make the Scriptures available in English were revolutionary. While he was ultimately declared a heretic by the papacy, there was no going back: People would soon be able to read the Bible themselves. This changed everything and paved the way for even more significant challenges.

Another Catholic priest turned dissident, Martin Luther, building on Wycliffe’s writings, nailed his Ninety-five Theses to church doors in Wittenberg in 1517. This would forever upend the world, producing what eventually came to be known as the Protestant Reformation. Without it, virtually every historian agrees, there would have been no Declaration of Independence some 250 years later establishing the United States in the New World.

Theologian John Calvin’s writings poured fuel on the fire in the 1530s. Especially critical was his articulation of what came to be known as the doctrine of the lesser magistrates. Calvin and other Reformation leaders believed inferior authorities had a duty to challenge higher ones and interpose when facing rule contrary to God’s laws. This was embraced by America’s Founders as they separated from England. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison later declared nullification and interposition by states the “rightful remedy” for federal abuses.

These theological and political developments produced even larger changes. One that would become critical was the historic refusal of the German city of Magdeburg in 1550 to submit to the Holy Roman Empire. In the Magdeburg Confession, the city’s political and religious leadership articulated the first Protestant justification for resisting political tyranny. Formally outlining the doctrine of the lesser magistrates, the document was a response to Emperor Charles V’s Augsburg Interim of 1548 ordering German Protestants to submit to Rome. The city’s refusal culminated in a year-long imperial siege ending in 1551 with Magdeburg’s victory.

Change was clearly in the air elsewhere, too. One of the most dramatic transformations occurred in England in 1534, when King Henry VIII broke from Rome to establish his own “Church of England” with himself as “supreme head.” He did so because he wanted to divorce his wife but was not able to get permission to do so from the pope. Unencumbered by marriage vows and other moral laws, he remarried six times and had two of his wives beheaded. His actions later produced efforts to “purify” the English Church, fueling Puritan resistance to unbiblical and even anti-biblical use of authority by civil government.

The battle intensified in the English Civil War between 1642 and 1646. King Charles I sought to rule as a tyrant, dissolving Parliament and claiming absolute power. Puritan Christians, pointing back to the Magna Carta, rose up under Oliver Cromwell. Parliament went to war, defeated the king, tried him for treason, and executed him. Cromwell’s statue holding a sword and the Bible can still be found outside the British Parliament today. The history was well known to America’s Founders.

The principle of Lex Rex — “the law is king” — officially triumphed over Rex Lex (the king is law). Yes, even the king must submit to God’s law, even when it limits his power, explained philosopher Samuel Rutherford. If murder is wrong under God’s law, even kings may not murder. If theft is wrong, even monarchs must refrain from stealing. As legal scholar William Blackstone would explain in Commentaries on the Laws of England, which was constantly cited by America’s Founders and became the “bedrock” of American jurisprudence, God’s natural and revealed laws are supreme over all people and nations — even kings.

Of course, the idea of popular government and restrictions on the power of the state — whether ruled by a prince, king, emperor, or parliament — was not solely the invention of Protestant thinkers and theologians. Indeed, it had also been championed by some of the most important Catholic churchmen, theologians, and philosophers (including canonized saints and official Doctors of the Church) even prior to the Reformation. The Dominican friar St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274); Saint Cajetan (1480-1547), founder of the Theatine hospital order; Francisco de Vitoria (1483-1546); and Jesuits such as St. Robert Bellarmine (1542-1621), Francisco Suárez (1548-1617), and Juan de Mariana (1536-1624) were among the Catholic scholars who wrote extensively in favor of popular, constitutional government.

Suárez’s writings were especially influential on Protestant thinkers in these matters, including Hugo Grotius and Samuel von Pufendorf, and were even adopted as textbooks in Lutheran and Puritan schools and universities. Suárez’s arguments in opposition to the English political theorist Robert Filmer, the prime defender of the “divine right of kings” for King James I, show up subsequently in the disputations of Protestant writers favoring popular sovereignty.

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