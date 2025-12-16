Artificial Intelligence is being weaponized and exploited to undermine privacy and freedom by technocrats determined to destroy the United States and subjugate humanity, explains authors Courtenay Turner and Patrick Wood in this explosive interview with Alex Newman.

Even under Trump, these trends are accelerating as tech company Palantir and AI take over more and more responsibility from the federal government. “The technocrats have descended on DC,” said Wood, author of multiple books on the subject. “We’re in the end game now.”

Turner, host of the Courtenay Turner Podcast, warned about how these technologies combined with psychological insights were being used to manipulate people at the deepest mental level. Cybernetic feedback loops, she warned, are being used against you and your children, and you must resist.

Turner and Wood both recently contributed articles on these subjects for The New American magazine. And their new book, The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America, lays out the agenda for all to see.

