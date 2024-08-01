Horrendous: Epidemic of Child Sex Abuse in School Sparks Outrage
Millions of children have been sexually abused by officials and educators at government institutions across the country, while dishonest media outlets and school districts attempt to conceal the abuse
By Alex Newman
Officials and teachers at government schools across the nation have been raping and sexually abusing millions of captive children, even as school districts and the dishonest media work to cover up the scandals, according to researchers. The scale of the horror dwarfs the abuse of children by Roman Catholic clergy.
New research confirms that sexual misconduct by government educators—first revealed in shocking U.S. Department of Education statistics from more than 20 years ago—remains a major problem. Writing at RealClearInvestigaions.com, James Varney calls it the “largest ongoing sexual abuse scandal in our nation’s history.”
Even though the horrific problem is well known in the industry, the problem appears to be getting worse. And there are powerful efforts to suppress the news. In fact, the Biden administration sought to stop all data collection on sexual crimes by government school educators — apparently a favor to the $1 trillion-per-year education establishment and teachers unions that funnel so much public money into Democrat campaign coffers.
Are you outraged and feel a sense of disgust and hopelessness?
If you are outraged by all of the madness everywhere you look, then know that the world is intentionally being driven mad as a strategy to conquer the world by demoralizing and weakening the people.
Your outrage is precisely the response that the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy are hoping to elicit from you and everyone else. The Globalist Fascist Oligarchy are doing everything that they can to instigate “The Great Collapse of Society” until people are demoralized to the point where they will sacrifice their Liberty & Rights to make the madness stop. That’s when the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy will step in and offer peace and tranquillity and serenity all in exchange for the people subordinating themselves to the dictates spewed out by the UN-WEF-WHO-BIS Technocracy, and those dictates will be enforced by “Global NATO.”
In order for the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy to finally achieve their centuries old goal of a One-World Global Empire they must first accomplish two prerequisite goals:
1. The “Great Collapse of Society” using the methods propounded by the Frankfurt School.
2. The abolition of the US Constitution that legitimizes the USA as an independent sovereign nation-state, and that guarantees and protects citizen’s personal liberty, personal rights, and personal property ownership.
The only thing standing in the way of the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy achieving their goal of a NWO One-World Global Empire is the US Constitution that legitimizes the USA as an independent sovereign nation-state, and guarantees and protects each citizen’s personal liberty, personal rights, and personal property ownership. Donald Trump is the leader and standard bearer of the “America First MAGA Patriots” movement that holds the US Constitution in its fist and waves it in the faces of the Deep State RINO Establishment and the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy. This is why the Globalists have declared Donald Trump as their Enemy No. 1 who must be destroyed in any manner possible, legal or not, at all costs. Enemy No. 2 is anyone who supports Trump.
“The Great Collapse of Society”
The Frankfurt School and “Critical Theory”
The Frankfurt School, or Institute for Social Research, was set up by a group of Marxist intellectuals in Germany in 1923, affiliated to the University of Frankfurt and independently of the Communist Party, which has been influential in the development of Marxist theory ever since.
The Frankfurt School believed that as long as an individual had the belief – or even the hope of belief – that his divine gift of reason could solve the problems facing society, then that society would never reach the state of hopelessness and alienation that they considered necessary to provoke socialist revolution. Their task, therefore, was as swiftly as possible to undermine the Judeo-Christian legacy. To do this they called for the most negative destructive criticism possible of every sphere of life which would be designed to de-stabilize society and bring down what they saw as the ‘oppressive’ order. Their policies, they hoped, would spread like a virus—‘continuing the work of the Western Marxists by other means’ as one of their members noted.
To further advance their ‘quiet’ incremental cultural revolution (Fabian Socialism) – but giving us no ideas about their plans for the future – the School recommended (among other things):
Divide and Conquer.
The oppressed and their oppressors.
1. The creation of racism offenses.
2. Continual change to create confusion.
3. The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children.
4. The undermining of schools’ and teachers’ authority.
5. Huge immigration to destroy identity.
6. The promotion of excessive drinking/drug abuse.
7. Emptying of churches.
8. An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime.
9. Dependency on the state or state benefits.
10. Control and dumbing down of media.
11. Encouraging the breakdown of the family.
One of the main ideas of the Frankfurt School was to exploit Freud’s idea of ‘pan-sexualism’ – the search for pleasure, the exploitation of the differences between the sexes, the overthrowing of traditional relationships between men and women.
To further their aims they would:
• attack the authority of the father, deny the specific roles of father and mother, and wrest away from families their rights as primary educators of their children. • abolish differences in the education of boys and girls • abolish all forms of male dominance – hence the presence of women in the armed forces • declare women to be an ‘oppressed class’ and men as ‘oppressors.’
[https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/who-are-the-globalist-fascist-oligarchy?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web](https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/who-are-the-globalist-fascist-oligarchy?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web)
The British Oligarchy’s Fourth War on America
[https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/the-british-oligarchys-fourth-war?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web](https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/the-british-oligarchys-fourth-war?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web)
I see now, after many years of blindness, that we can't be complacent about our children. We can't be complacent about human rights in general; but a good place to start is with children. If they grow up knowing their human rights they will have "good eyes to see with."