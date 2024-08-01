By Alex Newman

Officials and teachers at government schools across the nation have been raping and sexually abusing millions of captive children, even as school districts and the dishonest media work to cover up the scandals, according to researchers. The scale of the horror dwarfs the abuse of children by Roman Catholic clergy.

New research confirms that sexual misconduct by government educators—first revealed in shocking U.S. Department of Education statistics from more than 20 years ago—remains a major problem. Writing at RealClearInvestigaions.com, James Varney calls it the “largest ongoing sexual abuse scandal in our nation’s history.”

Even though the horrific problem is well known in the industry, the problem appears to be getting worse. And there are powerful efforts to suppress the news. In fact, the Biden administration sought to stop all data collection on sexual crimes by government school educators — apparently a favor to the $1 trillion-per-year education establishment and teachers unions that funnel so much public money into Democrat campaign coffers.

You’re seeing this ad. Others could, too. Our highly engaged audience is growing by leaps and bounds. Get in touch to see if your business, service, product, or ministry would be a good fit to partner with The Liberty Sentinel.

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"Great research & reporting truth in the midst of lies."

"I listened to you on Tom Hughes show. You're right on and I look forward to reading what you post."

"I support your work because of your Biblical worldview."

"I just heard your talk with Stephen Gardner, looked up your book on the Deep State, which I fear and was VERY impressed. I then read what you are trying to do with our Christian values and education and I need to learn what you find as a true journalist. I want to support your effort in this."

Videos

Rockefeller’s Key Role in Manufacturing Enemies: Dr. Nordangård

The New American: Conversations That Matter

July 30, 2024

Was The Deep State Involved in Trump Assassination Attempt?

The New American: Behind The Deep State

July 29, 2024

Can Constitutional Sheriffs Protect Liberty in a Kamala Harris Presidency?

The Sentinel Report

July 29, 2024

Government-Sponsored Child Trafficking and the Global Predators: Exposing the Horrors

The Liberty Report

July 27, 2024

Government Seeks to Buy Off Homeschoolers: Experts and Elected Officials Speak Out

The Sentinel Report

July 27, 2024

Articles

Trump Encourages Christians to Vote; Media Misquotes Him

The New American

July 29, 2024

From the Vault

RFK Jr: Fauci’s ‘Dark History’ Must Be Exposed

Conversations That Matter

November 30, 2021

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.