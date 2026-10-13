The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Thomas Gutierrez's avatar
Thomas Gutierrez
Oct 13

Anybody who knows any home school children knows this to be true. The poor children in the government schools can't look you in the eyes, have a conversation or anything but home school students are full of life and joy and wisdom. I would like to see a study try to find out why but the answer may just be as simple as the government schools are hurting children.

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Yourlastchance's avatar
Yourlastchance
Oct 13

I’ve talked to you before. I thought you were a Bible teacher. Wrong, your the greatest Christian Journalist I know. I’m still going to ask you to do something. There’s a lot of people who follow you who do not know how to interpret the Bible. Would you get together with a Bible teacher, I’m sure you know somebody, and do a three part series on Hermeneutics. Just a suggestion.

P.S. Read my book, “Truth As Apologetic”.

Thanks,

Maranatha

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