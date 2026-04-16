The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
2h

Great report! Of course, the real agenda behind these homeschool bills is to ensure that homeschooled children are receiving the same globalist indoctrination as public school children. This agenda was put on steroids by psychologist Benjamin Bloom and fellow psychologists (creators of Bloom’s Taxonomy, the foundation of Common Core) who said that “‘good teaching’ is the teacher’s ability to attain affective objectives through challenging the students’ fixed beliefs” (in Taxonomy of Educational Objectives: the Classification of Educational Goals, Handbook II: Affective Domain, 1964, p 55).

The cognitive-behavioral objectives of Bloom’s Taxonomy are the foundation of the Common Core cognitive-behavioral objectives. If you want to understand the affective emphasis of today’s schools (i.e. Social and Emotional Learning—SEL), read the ORIGINAL publications (not revised) of both Handbook I, Cognitive Domain (1956) and Handbook II, Affective Domain (1964), which gives detailed info about how children’s values are formed and can be changed as the main objective of education.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3h

Alex, you and I both have known for a long time that eventually they would be coming after home education. Common Core was all about getting EVERY student around the world indoctrinated with the Common Core (Commie Core as Charlotte Iserbyt called it) at the same time and there could be no "outliers." Thus the push to capture the outliers with the voucher/scholarship programs disguised as "school choice." We never needed these programs to provide school choice because every parent in America already had every education choice available. Those that wanted to capture the outliers (home education, private and religious school students) know that once these choices built voucher money into their bottom line they would eventually succumb to every government demand in order to keep the money flowing. Thus the old carrot and stick game. Even the UN is going after home education. We warned about this many years ago but just like no one listened to us about Common Core they did not listen when we tried to tell them the end game and we had the proof. If I were an activist in this state I would organize parents to pull every child out of public school until these tyrants understand who is in charge. No butts in seats no money!!! Even if 25% of parents did this it would send a much louder message than getting on your knees and begging the government to do the right thing and be ignored. They cannot ignore a huge number of kids being pulled out. I guarantee in a week they will come to Jesus on this issue.

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