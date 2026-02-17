An alliance of Big Business and Big Government have the mechanisms in place NOW to seize virtually all of your financial investments overnight, if a serious enough economic crisis were to hit. While the scheme is visible, few knows about it, and most are unprepared.

Some of the most powerful banking institutions and their allies in government are positioned to steal trillions of dollars from Americans’ retirement and investment accounts. It all involves an institution created by and, for many years run by, a “former” CIA operative and Rockefeller minion.

It sounds like a silly science fiction script from a bad Hollywood movie. But as Heartland Institute Vice President Justin Haskins explains in this interview with Alex Newman on Behind The Deep State, the plans are already tested and in place. All they’re waiting for now is the next big crash. And that could be just around the corner.

Haskins is the New York Times best-selling author of the hit new book The Next Big Crash: Conspiracy, Collapse, and the Men Behind History’s Biggest Heist. In it, he explores what financial experts such as investment banker David Webb and attorney Don Grande, both of whom have been interviewed here, have dubbed “The Great Taking.”

Thankfully, there may still be time to stop the totalitarian agenda, or at least work to safeguard some of your assets outside the financial system. (Like Alex, Justin does not give financial advice, but is willing to share some of what he has done). Time is of the essence.

Don’t miss this explosive interview with information that may prove crucial to protecting you and your loved ones.

