The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnDy's avatar
AnDy
2d

Alex, please don’t cheapen your message with someone like this. As soon as he said buy precious metals and keep them in a vault or at the bank, I stopped listening. A safe deposit box contract clearly states you cannot keep cash or precious metals in a safe deposit box. The bank goes under? Anything in your box disappears too

Reply
Share
1 reply
Robin's avatar
Robin
2d

I reckon I'm lucky I never made any investments. I'm hearing people say, 'Invest in gold... lots of it.'

Why, so the government can confiscate it all? It's not like they haven't done that before.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture