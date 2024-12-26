Deep State forces and their useful idiots are working to hijack and weaponize Christmas, Christianity, and even religion more broadly to promote a global agenda masquerading as “climate change” solutions, warns The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Ultimately, the goal is to bring all the world’s religions together to save “Mother Earth” while demonizing and persecuting all the faithful who refuse to submit.

Watch:

Prepare for the worst by getting the best emergency long-term storage food kit.

Videos

Top Historian Exposes REAL Santa Claus, History of Christmas Traditions

The Liberty Report

December 23th, 2024

How The Washington Post Targeted Richard Nixon & Weaponized Journalism

The Liberty Sentinel

December 23th, 2024

Unitarian Church Calls Trans Kids “Divine,” Hosts “Drag Christmas Spectacular” Event

The Liberty Report

December 23th, 2024

UN’s Plan for World Domination & One World Religion Revealed – Alex Newman

The Maria Zeee Network

December 23th, 2024

Breaking Down the Bird Flu “Outbreak” and Congress’ Battle for Funding

The Sentinel Report

December 20th, 2024

In Case You Missed It

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.