Hijacking Christmas & the Church for ‘Climate’
Political bosses, green energy promoters, and even the Pope weaponized Christmas to shove progressivism and climatism on the earth.
Deep State forces and their useful idiots are working to hijack and weaponize Christmas, Christianity, and even religion more broadly to promote a global agenda masquerading as “climate change” solutions, warns The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Ultimately, the goal is to bring all the world’s religions together to save “Mother Earth” while demonizing and persecuting all the faithful who refuse to submit.
Watch:
Silly men (being kind). Man can neither save nor destroy the earth.
"The earth is the Lord's..." Psalm 24:1
Very soon, the world will see 'climate change' like nobody's business. There's even the potential of it changing several times a day. Revelation... read all about it.
The hijacking of the church has been going on for quite a long time.