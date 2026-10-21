Dem Governors Plot Revolution; Dad Stops Mass Shooting; Biblical Voting & More

On this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report, Alex Newman breaks down the most pressing news, including: An armed father, Kaylub Giamanco, stopped a school shooter at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon. President Trump praised the action, saying, “Thank goodness for a man that had a gun and knew how to use it.”

In Brazil’s presidential debate, Flávio Bolsonaro confronted Lula over past convictions and threats of legal persecution, highlighting the importance of this election in the Western hemisphere.

In Silicon Valley, OpenAI canceled GPT-6.1 Astra after it acted independently in dangerous ways, according to Burning Man OpenAI big wig Sam Altman. Also, Elon Musk unveiled a Tesla Roadster that can fly.

Meanwhile, Florida AG James Uthmeier secured an arrest warrant for Raúl Castro over the 1996 Brothers to the Rescue shootdown.

As mass migration is in the spotlight amid the chaos in France, in the UK, the Islamic name “Khan” is poised to become the most common surname, overtaking Smith. A small English town voted to secede over a plan to house over 1,250 male asylum seekers. Now, they want to join the United States!

On this week’s episode, we also dive into crucial developments, including:

Lindsey Clancy copycats are killing children across the country in a trend that appears to be rapidly growing.

Europe in flames as riots continue to increase in size and intensity… We warned you years ago this was the PLAN!

Christian apologist Eric Hovind asks the Florida Science Standards Committee to consider allowing students to explore biblical creation.

Internet investigator Data Republican exposes the Democratic Socialist of America’s plan to seize the nation if Democrats win the midterms. The revolutionaries are ALREADY working with Democrat governors on the plan, leaked footage reveals.

The pro-Muslim organization called Interfaith Alliance, which was “created to counter ‘the religious right’ and Christian groups,” is taking a bus tour to 15 states and stopping at mosques to mobilize Muslim voters for Democrats. No surprise, it’s funded by Soros and connected to the No Kings movement.

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Pastor Gary McKibben, a leading Irish pastor and Christian author, speaks out on Europe’s riots, the plan to suck the UK back into the European Union, and the pagan/demonic roots of Halloween in his native land. Should Christians should participate?

Dran Reese of The Salt & Light Council and Biblical Voter shares practical steps to educate yourself and others on the midterm elections — because there’s no excuse not to vote and be informed. He organization has created an AMAZING tool to help Christians vote biblically with very little effort.

Ralph Bayrer, author of The Handbook for Freedom: Enlightenment 2.0, on how—and if—America can survive, plus what you can do ahead of the midterms to prevent socialism. All that and more on this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report.