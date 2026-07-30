Calif. “Green” Billionaires Try to Buy GOP Seat in Tenn.
A super PAC backed by tax-funded "clean-energy" bigwigs in California is dropping millions to defeat liberty legislators in conservative states after their fight to limit tax funds for "green" scams.
U.S. Congressman Andy Ogles of Tennessee’s 5th District, one of the most consistent conservative voices in the House Freedom Caucus, is under coordinated assault — not from his constituents, but from a swarm of out-of-state green energy grifters determined to purchase a more compliant lawmaker in Congress.
The vehicle is the “Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC,” a super PAC bankrolled by so-called clean-energy investors furious that their taxpayer-funded gravy train is being exposed and interrupted.
The group has already poured nearly $700,000 into the August 6 Republican primary to elevate former state Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher while carpet-bombing Ogles with negative ads.
Punchbowl News reports the PAC expects to spend around $1 million before the primary, with ads accusing Ogles of resume inflation and other personal attacks. Naturally, the ads carefully avoid any honest discussion of energy policy.
Tom Matzzie, the PAC’s chair and CEO of CleanChoice Energy, made the real motive plain: The spending is designed “to communicate a message to the other members of Congress that if you take these extreme positions, the industry is watching.”
“If you’re an extremist on American energy, you’re on our target list,” Matzzie declared.
Follow the Money
Who is writing these checks? Leading the list is San Francisco billionaire Chris Larsen, co-founder of the cryptocurrency firm Ripple. Larsen, who previously flooded Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign with more than $11 million and is now vowing to bankroll Governor Gavin Newsom, has dumped millions into Invest in Tomorrow this cycle. Indeed, records show contributions totaling well over $5 million.
Another notable donor is Jigar Shah, the former director of the Biden Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office. Shah, who oversaw the distribution of roughly $400 billion in green-energy loan authority, personally gave $50,000.
These are not disinterested philanthropists concerned about the weather. They are defending a lucrative racket. The House Freedom Caucus, with Ogles (Freedom Index score: 95) among its ranks, fought hard inside the One Big Beautiful Bill to sunset the renewable energy tax credits and other subsidies that had become the lifeblood of what President Trump labeled the “Green New Scam.”
After those provisions were stripped or sharply curtailed, the industry’s political arm went on offense. The same PAC spent $1.7 million helping defeat Freedom Caucus stalwart Chip Roy in his Texas attorney general primary. The ringleaders of the operation openly celebrated it as payback for Roy’s role in killing the subsidies and popularizing the “Green New Scam” label.
Peter Davidson of Aligned Climate Capital, a PAC founder, complained that “the whole demonization of the industry … all that came from the Freedom Caucus.”
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Thanks for the real news not the paid for propaganda. Follow the money down the deep dark hole that does not represent the best reprezentatives and interests of people that depend on good representatives that stand up for the Sheeple it critical areas that life depends on for survival.
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
Congress recently passed a BRUTAL BETRAYAL BILL that robs from the poor and neediest to give more to the rapacious rich and psychotic murderous Military Industrial Complex, NOT what Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and promoting The General Welfare is supposed to be!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.