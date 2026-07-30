U.S. Congressman Andy Ogles of Tennessee’s 5th District, one of the most consistent conservative voices in the House Freedom Caucus, is under coordinated assault — not from his constituents, but from a swarm of out-of-state green energy grifters determined to purchase a more compliant lawmaker in Congress.

The vehicle is the “Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC,” a super PAC bankrolled by so-called clean-energy investors furious that their taxpayer-funded gravy train is being exposed and interrupted.

The group has already poured nearly $700,000 into the August 6 Republican primary to elevate former state Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher while carpet-bombing Ogles with negative ads.

Punchbowl News reports the PAC expects to spend around $1 million before the primary, with ads accusing Ogles of resume inflation and other personal attacks. Naturally, the ads carefully avoid any honest discussion of energy policy.

Tom Matzzie, the PAC’s chair and CEO of CleanChoice Energy, made the real motive plain: The spending is designed “to communicate a message to the other members of Congress that if you take these extreme positions, the industry is watching.”

“If you’re an extremist on American energy, you’re on our target list,” Matzzie declared.

Follow the Money

Who is writing these checks? Leading the list is San Francisco billionaire Chris Larsen, co-founder of the cryptocurrency firm Ripple. Larsen, who previously flooded Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign with more than $11 million and is now vowing to bankroll Governor Gavin Newsom, has dumped millions into Invest in Tomorrow this cycle. Indeed, records show contributions totaling well over $5 million.

Another notable donor is Jigar Shah, the former director of the Biden Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office. Shah, who oversaw the distribution of roughly $400 billion in green-energy loan authority, personally gave $50,000.

These are not disinterested philanthropists concerned about the weather. They are defending a lucrative racket. The House Freedom Caucus, with Ogles (Freedom Index score: 95) among its ranks, fought hard inside the One Big Beautiful Bill to sunset the renewable energy tax credits and other subsidies that had become the lifeblood of what President Trump labeled the “Green New Scam.”

After those provisions were stripped or sharply curtailed, the industry’s political arm went on offense. The same PAC spent $1.7 million helping defeat Freedom Caucus stalwart Chip Roy in his Texas attorney general primary. The ringleaders of the operation openly celebrated it as payback for Roy’s role in killing the subsidies and popularizing the “Green New Scam” label.

Peter Davidson of Aligned Climate Capital, a PAC founder, complained that “the whole demonization of the industry … all that came from the Freedom Caucus.”

In a chaotic world, coherence matters. PureWave® Cells support resilient hives and bring balance to people, pets, and plants.

Beekeepers are placing them in hives worldwide. People are placing them in homes worldwide. Saving bees, saving the planet starts here.

Visit 4rbees.com to learn more. Use HIVE20 to get 20% off your order.

🎥 Videos

Deep State Voter Fraud Fight to the Death – Alex Newman

Greg Hunter’s USA Watchdog

July 27, 2026

Socialists on the March Across US: Curtis Bowers Sounds Alarm

Behind The Deep State

July 27, 2026

Global AI Government? Communist Influence Exposed, Pro-Life Terror Cover-Up & 9/11 Questions

The Sentinel Report

July 27, 2026

FL Governor Candidate On AI Data Centers, Medical Freedom, and Parental Rights

Florida Freedom Forum

July 23, 2026

Why Are Communists and Islamists Working Together? Former Iranian Soldier Explains

Conversations That Matter

July 23, 2026

🖊️ Articles @ LibertySentinel.org

“UN Claims All Must Fight ‘Climate Change’” - By Alex Newman

“The Church: Hospital for Sinners AND Barracks for Raising Up Soldiers” - By Bradlee Dean

“Florida Freedom Forum Highlights AI Data Centers, Medical Freedom, and Parental Rights in Gubernatorial Discussion” - By Liberty Sentinel Staff

“The Bull Market’s Obituaries Are Now Being Written in the Mainstream Financial Media” - By David Haggith

“Exposing Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ Law” - By Ethan Suto

“Party’s Over for Foreigners at College” - By John & Andy Schlafly

🧐 In Case You Missed It