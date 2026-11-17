The beginnings of the World Economic Forum’s “polycrisis” may be upon us, but too few Americans are paying enough attention.

This is long but important. Take the time to read it!

Across the Western world, governments are openly warning citizens to prepare for major emergencies — not just natural disasters, but war, cyberattacks, prolonged power outages, communications shutdowns, and disruptions to food supplies. They almost certainly know something we do not.

The European Union’s Preparedness Union Strategy calls on citizens to maintain enough essential supplies to survive at least 72 hours without outside assistance. European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib has said 72 hours of self-sufficiency is what the EU recommends, adding that “ready for anything” must become the new European way of life.

National guidance goes further in European countries: Sweden advises at least a week, while Germany suggests aiming for up to 10 days of food and water.

Meanwhile, talk of military conscription is growing all across Europe. They are expecting something — and getting ready.

Here at home, the Pentagon’s FORTRESS initiative, announced last month, is preparing U.S. military bases to operate independently for at least 90 days without outside support—electricity, water, fuel, and communications—in the event of a major war that could cripple civilian power grids and disrupt supply chains.

Pentagon officials have described reliance on ordinary civilian infrastructure as an “intolerable risk,” noting that “power is combat now.” The message is unmistakable: even governments recognize that the systems everyone depends on are vulnerable.

That raises an obvious question: If the government is warning you to prepare, why assume the government will be able to take care of your family when disaster strikes?

Modern life runs on fragile systems. Grocery stores need constant deliveries. Water systems often need electricity. Banking and payments depend on computers and networks.

A major cyberattack or prolonged outage could empty shelves, freeze credit cards, and leave millions of families with only a few days of food.

We don’t have to speculate. Americans saw empty shelves during COVID. Neighbors literally beat each other at Walmart over toilet paper! Families in the Southeast have lived through hurricane devastation. Conflicts abroad continue to expose weaknesses in global trade and infrastructure. It doesn’t take the end of the world to create a serious emergency—only one major disruption at the wrong time.

Even more alarming is the possibility of an orchestrated “polycrisis,” as the World Economic Forum put it. This would involve multiple crises—war, economic collapse, public health emergency, civil unrest, blackouts, or some combination of those—all converging into one catastrophe.

This appeared on the WEF website almost four years ago.

This writer has been warning about the evildoers’ plot to unleash a polycrisis on humanity for over five years in speeches, media interviews, and more.

The New American magazine, where I serve as senior editor, published a special report on self-reliance and preparedness here.

In fact, I just offered a clear warning about this exact scenario in my keynote talk at the American Freedom Alliance’s World War III summit in LA less than a month ago. You can watch that here.

Just this week, all flights in the U.S. were grounded for only the second time since 9/11, Microsoft shut down and sent businesses and governments into chaos, airlines’ computer systems are going down, a tanker rammed into a cruise ship and sank it, and multiple banks have experienced catastrophic outages. And that was just over the last week. It appears as if this may be just the beginning.

Population-control zealot and vaccine fanatic Bill Gates has been doing interviews with a big grin talking about the inevitable catastrophic cyber attacks.

As with Event 201 and similar schemes before Covid, the World Economic Forum and the Gates Foundation have been involved in war games such as “cyber polygon.”

As Christians, our ultimate security is in Almighty God, not government bureaucracies or “preparedness.”

Yet Scripture also calls us to wisdom and foresight. Proverbs 22:3 says, “The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.” Those of us with families to take care of have an even greater responsibility.

Preparing is not a sign of fear or lack of faith. It can be an act of stewardship and love for the people God has entrusted to our care, and even an opportunity to minister to neighbors in need. Our family has experienced the joys of serving neighbors after multiple hurricanes.

We have been drowning in emails, phone calls, and correspondence from you, our subscribers, asking what to do in these confusing times. At The Liberty Sentinel, we do not want to push senseless and gimmicky advertisements on you to make a quick buck. Rather, our goal is to direct you to trusted, reliable companies and services that we use for our own families. Below are a handful of companies we know, use, and trust that help support our work.

The objective is to help you be prepared, and at the same time, keep our operation going to expose evil, share the Truth, and equip you with the information needed to stay healthy, safe, and free. We just hired another team member to help keep up with the deluge of correspondence from our readers and listeners, but be patient as we struggle to keep up.

Here’s what we recommend starting on today if you have not already:

-First and foremost, get right with God! The most important preparation is spiritual. Put your faith in Jesus Christ, study the Bible, pray with your family, and remember that God is ultimately in control.

No amount of preparation will change the fact that 100% of people will die and meet their maker. We will speak more about this in tomorrow’s email with this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report.

-Get plugged into a Bible-believing church. Build relationships with fellow Christians who share your values and will stand together in difficult times. A strong church community can be a lifeline. During Covid, our Christian brothers and sisters were a God-send!

- Get to know your neighbors. Build trust, develop friendships, and identify people with useful skills. In a crisis, your neighbors may be far more important than distant government agencies.

-One of the simplest steps you can take to prepare is to establish a reliable emergency food supply. That’s why I encourage you to look at Heaven’s Harvest, which specializes in emergency food storage. They offer kits designed for weeks or months of preparedness, with some products having shelf lives of up to 25 years when properly stored.

The federal government recommends at least three days of emergency food and water. That’s a good start—but what if a disruption lasts a week, two weeks, or a month?

Every family’s situation is different. Start with what you can afford and build over time. The best moment to acquire supplies is before everyone else is trying to buy them.

Heaven’s Harvest has options for different goals:

Just getting started: 1 Week Kit -Starter Food & Drink Bucket

A more substantial reserve: 3 Week Kit

Extended preparedness: 6-12 Week Kits

We consider a Heaven’s Harvest 3-week kit as the baseline per person because the food is actually edible, the shelf life is long, and the company is Christian-owned.

(Note: Heaven’s Harvest is already slammed with orders amid the recent chaos, so click the banner above and get 10% off your order and be prepared while supplies still last. Please be patient with them as they, and the entire industry, are backlogged with orders due to growing unrest.)

Even if you just buy a little extra canned/non-perishable food, medicine, and water every time you go to the grocery store over the next few months, that is better than nothing. Also make sure you have some stored water, which is even more critical than food.

- Keep emergency cash at home. Banks, ATMs, credit cards, and electronic payment systems can fail. Keep enough cash in small denominations to purchase necessities during an extended disruption.

- Store extra fuel. Maintain a safe, properly stored reserve of gasoline or diesel for vehicles, generators, and essential equipment. Rotate supplies regularly.

- Prepare for power outages. Have a generator, fuel, flashlights, batteries, solar chargers, and alternative ways to cook, heat, and communicate without electricity.

- Stock essential medicines and medical supplies. Maintain extra prescription medications where legally and medically possible, over-the-counter remedies, first-aid supplies, and physician-prescribed antibiotics when appropriate. Know how to use them safely.

If you need an emergency supply of basic meds including prescription antibiotics, check out the emergency preparedness medical kit from our friends at The Wellness Company here. Use promo code NEWMAN to receive a 10% discount:

- Learn first aid and emergency medical skills. Take CPR, first-aid, and bleeding-control courses. In a serious emergency, professional medical assistance may not be immediately available. This can literally be the difference between life and death.

- Build a library of essential books. Keep printed reference materials on first aid, gardening, food preservation, emergency medicine, mechanical repairs, survival skills, and other practical subjects. The internet may not always be available.

For now, you can download a HUGE list of important resources and know-how in pdf (print the most important ones!) here.

- Have the means to protect your loved ones. Take responsibility for your family’s security. Consider lawful defensive tools, obtain proper training, secure your home, and develop a family emergency plan.

- Develop practical skills. Learn to grow food, repair equipment, preserve meat and vegetables, purify water, and handle basic plumbing, electrical, and mechanical problems.

- Build financial resilience. Reduce debt, maintain emergency savings, and consider tangible assets that could help preserve purchasing power during monetary turmoil.

- Establish independent communications. Keep battery-powered radios, emergency contact lists, paper maps, and other means of obtaining information when cellular networks or the internet fail.

- Make a family emergency plan. Identify meeting locations, evacuation routes, emergency contacts, and responsibilities for every family member. Practice your plan.

- Build networks of trustworthy people. Connect with local farmers, tradesmen, medical professionals, and others who understand the importance of preparedness, cooperation, and self-reliance.

- Don’t live in fear — live prepared. The goal is not to panic over every possible catastrophe. It is to exercise wisdom, protect those God has entrusted to your care, help your neighbors, and become less dependent on fragile systems and government bureaucracies.

In fact, God commands us NOT to fear hundreds of times. He orders us to be anxious for nothing. He means it. Fear is a tool used by the enemy to manipulate and deceive. Beware of fear campaigns such as the propaganda during Covid. Remain calm.

-On the economic front, if you’re concerned about the Great Taking — and you should be — visit our friends at Retirement Renegade. There is a plan in place, with the legal mechanisms already created and tested, to seize control of people’s retirements and investments.

We’ve been warning about it for many years. The man who first blew the lid off of this, David Webb, just announced that he was more concerned than ever about this looming prospect.

Unfortunately, very few financial advisors know anything about this, and even those who do are scared to say anything. Retirement Renegade is the only fiduciary and financial advisor I know of that has been sounding the alarm, so that is why I have invested some of my own savings with them.

-Sound money is better than paper. Another critical part of preparedness that too many Americans overlook is protecting their hard-earned wealth from financial chaos.

What happens if a major cyberattack takes down the banking system, credit cards stop working, the dollar plunges, or the financial system itself goes haywire? You can’t eat gold or silver, but throughout history, precious metals have helped people preserve wealth when governments debased their currencies and financial systems collapsed.

Unlike the Federal Reserve’s fiat currency, which can be created out of thin air, physical gold and silver are real, tangible assets that you can hold in your own hands—outside the banking system and beyond the reach of a computer glitch.

That is why I encourage you to check out our friends at Grace Precious Metals. That is the company I go to when I buy precious metals. They are a Christian firm, their prices are transparent (and very fair!), and their sales team is on salary rather than commission so there’s no pressure to buy.

Whether you are just getting started with a few silver coins or looking to protect a more substantial portion of your savings with gold, they can help you explore your options. Don’t wait until a financial emergency strikes and everyone is scrambling for real money.

Even a few ounces of silver are a good starting point if you want something outside the banking system.

Lastly, I encourage you to check out my latest segment on Brannon Howse Live, where we discuss Bill Gates’ eerie threats of a cyber pandemic, grid collapse, and what you should expect. Check it out below.

Tomorrow, look for our weekly episode of The Sentinel Report, which really zeroes in on this issue.

Consider starting with a simple “minimum viable kit” right now. Make sure you have AT LEAST:

Water: 1 gallon per person per day (3–7 days)

Food: calorie-dense, no-cook or easy-cook items for the same period

Cash: $200–500 in small bills

Light + radio + basic first aid + meds

Everything else on the list is good. This is the part that actually changes your situation this month.

No one knows exactly what the future holds. We are not claiming a particular catastrophe is inevitable. But we do know infrastructure has vulnerabilities, international conflicts can disrupt commerce, and natural disasters can cut off electricity, water, and grocery stores. Having grown up in the Third World, I can tell you chaos can come quickly.

More importantly, We also know that powerful people believe they can use crises to advance their evil agenda. As Rahm Emmanuel explained, crises offer an “opportunity” to “do things” that were impossible before.

Those who prepare in advance are generally far better positioned than those who do not. As Niccolò Machiavelli observed over 500 years ago in The Prince, “This is a common failing of mankind, never to anticipate a storm when the sea is calm.”

Most American households have less than 3 days of food on hand. A multi-day outage (which the EU, Germany, Sweden, and the Pentagon are all planning around) would empty local stores within 48–72 hours. The difference between being okay and being in trouble is often just one extra grocery run.

You cannot control what happens in Washington, Moscow, Beijing, or Brussels. You can take reasonable steps so your family is better prepared — and so you can help a neighbor rather than stand in a desperate line for government assistance.

My family and I have been thinking about this for years. It’s one of the reasons we moved to a farm. Obviously that is not for everyone. But everybody can and should take some basic steps to protect themselves and their families.

You do not need a farm or a 6-month supply to do something. A 1-week kit + extra water + cash is a massive upgrade for the majority of families. You can add more later. Start somewhere.

Even as we take prudent steps to prepare for tough times, we must never forsake our responsibility as “We The People” to be active in trying to prevent the march of evil.

Far better than preparing for an orchestrated “polycrisis” would be preventing it by exposing the forces behind it and holding them accountable. Get involved today!

If you found this useful, maybe start by sharing it with a friend, family member, or neighbor.

May God bless you and your family, and grant us all the wisdom to prudently prepare for whatever lies ahead.

In Christ,

Alex Newman

Founder and CEO, Liberty Sentinel Media