The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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sueann west's avatar
sueann west
Oct 1

👏👏👏Outstanding ‘education’ of precisely how satan has insidiously led our nation into a sewer of sin and hatred for God and Christianity. May God send a tsunami to flush the sewer, shut down the unconstitutional DOE, and get our nation back to parental and pastoral teaching.

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1 reply by Alex Newman
Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
Oct 1

Alex, this is your best report yet! It gets to the heart of how radical anti-Christian reforms have led to the demise of America’s schools. It’s interesting to note that the Supreme Court whose unconstitutional decisions ultimately kicked Christianity out of our schools was packed by members of a certain secret society.

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