Government Officials Say the Border Crisis Is 'Absolutely Deliberate'
The border invasion is by design. Here is how YOU can take action and make a difference:
The tsunami coming across borders in the United States and Europe represents an engineered invasion designed to undermine Christianity, the nation-state, and liberty. Top government officials shed light on this in interviews with Alex Newman, founder of Liberty Sentinel and senior editor for The New American.
Save America: Take Action
1. Share this video and other information on mass migration with your friends, family, pastor, elected officials, and others.
2. Call your Congressman and tell them that securing the border is one of your top priorities. Discover who your representative is and view their contact information here: house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
3. Read and share helpful materials provided by The John Birch Society on the border crisis by visiting JBS.org/migration.
Please take the time to watch this video, take action, and share this critical information with a family member, neighbor, or friend. Together, we can make a difference!
Get shareable video link HERE.
The color of law incorporated justice for immigration and migration has been in effect since 44 flew them in by planeloads every day.
An explanation. A small percentage, of the population were involved in the unanimous Declaration of the united States of America 1776 and for most of the 1770’s, wanted to revolt. About 3% were actively and identifiably engaged. I have two Vrooman ancestors direct bloodline a father and son that fought for New York in our revolution. The concept defined in Bouvier 1856. In American common law all of us are sovereign. That is original jurisdiction. ARTICLE I Section 1. We are in a de jure provisional government on Oregon. aka Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly as of November 2022.
Wars are controlled by Banks and BAR attorneys and the militaries they control.?! They have a de facto United States of Washington District of Columbia
It was about 3 to 5 %, actually, that succeeded in the revolt on the land and brought forth a Confederation and perpetual Union, with articles that stiled themselves The United States of America. 1777. That is the provenance of the several states. Original Juristiction.They worked their original jurisdiction sovereign man on the several states system and were unable to govern. To govern they needed to obtain a consensus, it required 100%. So, they wrote a Constitution for the several states which formed the United States a government service company for the several states and reduced themselves to 12 for the 1789 inauguration of George Washington. Vermont was a separate nation seeking statehood. Rhode Island and Providence Plantation did not ratify the Constitution. New York ran them out of the city.
However, the 12 coerced Rhode Island and Providence Plantation to return to the Confederation and perpetual Union. Vermont, a sovereign nation, joined the Union. Washington District of Columbia a 10 mile square between Maryland and Virginia was dedicated. It remained the de jure original jurisdiction; The United States of America in Congress Assembled from 1789 to 1859 in a proper Congress Assembled. A de jure government, of the United States of Washington District of Columbia the 10 mile square with forts, ports, and needful buildings, according to our Constitution(s). The First law of the land was the Constitution created by the several states. A Confederation and perpetual Union stiled The United States of America 1777. Each a separate nation state (33) with individual Constitutions, that will not conflict with The United States of America’s Constitution circa 1859; the last lawful de jure iteration of original jurisdiction. Constitutions now totaling 35. Let’s count them 13, plus Vermont and Texas independent nations that joined the several states, all the rest were from Territories such as the Northwest Ordnance; Louisiana Purchase and Florida and California and southwest, Pacific Northwest Territory very unique. The United States of Washington District of Columbia is the government of the territories. Oregon was / is the last de jure state added to the Union. Kansas was the first de facto state and Nevada and West Virginia are both Lieber Code Federal states, de facto martial law.
Fraud vitiates all contracts either partially or completely. This is decided by ARTICLE I Section 1 Natural rights inherent in people. We declare that all men, when they form a social compact are equal in right: that all power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety, and happiness; and they have at all times a right to alter, reform, or abolish the government in such manner as they may think proper. —aka Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly the de jure provisional government on Oregon.
To be determined by each of the other 32 states and 17 territories as they may think proper when they form their social compact and do the work. See www.orsja.org for directions.
There was no preamble ratified. It is an affectation for persons in Washington D.C. without value in law. It is not part of the First law of the land. To which, that land is defined, “what is left of their 10 mile square on the Potomac River.” Virginia took their portion back, now named, Arlington. Our government service company the United States is one proper oath away. Just as Oregon’s de jure government is one oath away.
A proper oath, is to the proper de jure Constitution(s) with Laws of Nature and of Nature's God included, without exception this year 2024.
It all plots on the bell curve. 62.5% will not say the truth to the de facto. Yes sir; no sir ! 3 bags full Sir. On the left, 12 to 15% are too stupid to qualify to join the military. But they can vote. 16.25% on the right are smart enough to figure it out but will not take action until it is their ox being gored.; 3 to 5% on the left control the stupid et al. evil and those that acquiesce to evil; On the right 3 to 5% of us will return all of us to a Constitutional republican form of government this year 2024. A solution that works is published at www.orsja.org. Very few will go Athens, Tennessee 1946. The de facto yields to the de jure when the fraud of deception is clear. The occupant of the office will take a proper oath to the de jure Constitutions with God included. No exceptions. See www.orsja.org
The Leftwing (Democrats) can be thought of as “implementers” of the Frankfurt School’s Critical Theory in order to instigate “The Great Collapse of Society.”
“The Great Collapse of Society”
The Frankfurt School and “Critical Theory”
The Frankfurt School, or Institute for Social Research, was set up by a group of Marxist intellectuals in Germany in 1923, affiliated to the University of Frankfurt and independently of the Communist Party, which has been influential in the development of Marxist theory ever since.
The Frankfurt School believed that as long as an individual had the belief – or even the hope of belief – that his divine gift of reason could solve the problems facing society, then that society would never reach the state of hopelessness and alienation that they considered necessary to provoke socialist revolution. Their task, therefore, was as swiftly as possible to undermine the Judeo-Christian legacy. To do this they called for the most negative destructive criticism possible of every sphere of life which would be designed to de-stabilize society and bring down what they saw as the ‘oppressive’ order. Their policies, they hoped, would spread like a virus—‘continuing the work of the Western Marxists by other means’ as one of their members noted.
To further advance their ‘quiet’ incremental cultural revolution (Fabian Socialism) – but giving us no ideas about their plans for the future – the School recommended (among other things):
Divide and Conquer.
The oppressed and their oppressors.
1. The creation of racism offenses.
2. Continual change to create confusion.
3. The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children.
4. The undermining of schools’ and teachers’ authority.
5. Huge immigration to destroy identity.
6. The promotion of excessive drinking/drug abuse.
7. Emptying of churches.
8. An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime.
9. Dependency on the state or state benefits.
10. Control and dumbing down of media.
11. Encouraging the breakdown of the family.
One of the main ideas of the Frankfurt School was to exploit Freud’s idea of ‘pan-sexualism’ – the search for pleasure, the exploitation of the differences between the sexes, the overthrowing of traditional relationships between men and women. To further their aims they would:
• attack the authority of the father, deny the specific roles of father and mother, and wrest away from families their rights as primary educators of their children.
• abolish differences in the education of boys and girls
• abolish all forms of male dominance – hence the presence of women in the armed forces
• declare women to be an ‘oppressed class’ and men as ‘oppressors.’
In America, the Rightwing (Republicans) is divided between Fascist Bankster-Corporatist RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) and America First MAGA Patriots. MAGA = Make America Great Again!